This window closes in 6 seconds

Close

Joe Biden launches presidential bid

Joe Biden launches presidential bid
Source: BBC
Date: 25-04-2019 Time: 10:04:10:am
Share
Joe Biden was former president Barack Obama's second-in-command

Former US Vice-President Joe Biden has declared a presidential bid, putting an end to months of speculation.

In a video announcement, Mr Biden warned that the "core values of the nation... our very democracy, everything that has made America America, is at stake".

The 76-year-old enters a crowded race for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

He is up against 19 other hopefuls, including Senators Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and Bernie Sanders.

In his announcement, Mr Biden recalled President Donald Trump's much-criticised response to the deadly Charlottesville white nationalist riots of 2017, saying the US was in a "battle for the soul of this nation".

"I believe history will look back on four years of this president and all he embraces as an aberrant moment in time," he said. "But if we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation, who we are, and I cannot stand by and watch that happen."

Mr Biden is the most experienced of the many Democratic candidates. A six-term senator, he served as President Barack Obama's deputy for two terms and ran twice unsuccessfully for president - in 1988 and 2008.

He was tipped to run again in 2016, but ruled himself out after the death of his 46-year-old son Beau Biden from a brain tumour.

Since his stint as vice-president, Mr Biden has enjoyed relative popularity among Democrats. On some progressive issues, such as same-sex marriage, he was ahead of Mr Obama.

His popularity is reflected in opinion polls - he has consistently led every national poll of the Democratic primary tracked by the website RealClearPolitics. The sheer weight of his experience sets him apart from many of the younger 2020 Democratic hopefuls, and widespread national popularity and name recognition make him an immediate front-runner.

But Mr Biden also carries political baggage that the liberal wing of his party sees as problematic - including support for the Iraq war, opposition to efforts to improve racial integration, and controversy over his 1991 handling of sexual harassment allegations against Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas.

There is also the question of Mr Biden's age. On inauguration day he would be 78, making him the oldest sitting president in history, at a time when many Democratic voters are looking to a younger generation to galvanise the party.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Tipper truck runs into building; injures 2 teenagers
Take legal action against loan defaulters - Outgoing Republic Bank MD urges banks  
Aker Energy proposal deadline not Friday – Energy Ministry refutes
K.K Sarpong denies IMANI claims; demands retraction

Latest Stories

Unemployment menace purely case of skills deficit – Prof. Baah Boateng
Dynamax launches ‘Apotro’ App to boost travelling experience
Aker Energy proposal deadline not Friday – Energy Ministry refutes
K.K Sarpong denies IMANI claims; demands retraction
GLICO LIFE pays over 64 million claims in 2018
Nigeria's president to go to UK 'on private visit'
Monks sentenced to death for killing bishop
Take legal action against loan defaulters - Outgoing Republic Bank MD urges banks  

MOST POPULAR
Otumfuo@20: Ya-Na Mahama's arrival blocks Manhyia traffic
Takoradi kidnapped girls rescued?
The inside story of Aisha Huang: 'I watched her shoot a Ghanaian dead'
Ghanaian firm offers to supply timber to rebuild Notre Dame
Living to 100: The chief Imam’s life through the years

LIFESTYLE
7 'outdated' dating rules we should bring back
ODD NEWS
Filipino man has been nailed to a cross every Good Friday for 33 years
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
What is 5G and what will it mean for you?
OBITUARY
Princess Ayeley Nortey (Nee Ofori)
ELECTIONS
Videos of alleged irregularities in referendum fake -EC