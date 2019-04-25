Nigeria's president to go to UK 'on private visit'

Share

The 76-year-old was on "medical leave" in the UK for three months in 2017.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is travelling to the UK on a "private visit", the presidency's Twitter account says.

PRESIDENT BUHARI PROCEEDS TO THE UNITED KINGDOM ON PRIVATE VISIT

No reason for the trip was given but Mr Buhari, who won re-election in February, has been beset by ill health since taking office in 2015.

Details of his medical condition were never made public.