Nigeria's president to go to UK 'on private visit'

Nigeria's president to go to UK 'on private visit'
Source: BBC
Date: 25-04-2019 Time: 07:04:32:pm
The 76-year-old was on "medical leave" in the UK for three months in 2017.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is travelling to the UK on a "private visit", the presidency's Twitter account says.

No reason for the trip was given but Mr Buhari, who won re-election in February, has been beset by ill health since taking office in 2015.

The 76-year-old was on "medical leave" in the UK for three months in 2017.

Details of his medical condition were never made public.


