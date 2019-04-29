Pope calls for evacuation of refugees in Libya, prays for S. Africa flood victims

Share

Pope Francis on Sunday called for the evacuation of refugees held in detention camps in Libya as fighting in the country escalates.

Speaking after the Regina Caeli prayer at the Vatican, Pope Francis said the already grave conditions of those in the camps had worsened due to the conflict underway.

“I invite you to join my prayer for the refugees who are in detention centres in Libya, whose situation, already very serious, is made even more dangerous by the ongoing conflict. I appeal for the special evacuation of women, children and the sick as soon as possible through humanitarian corridors,” said the Pope.

Last week the United Nations refugee agency evacuated 325 African refugees from a detention centre in southern Tripoli following escalating violence.

On Saturday air strikes hit the Libyan capital, Tripoli as eastern forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar pursued a three-week campaign to take Tripoli.

Pope Francis also called for prayers for those who had died or suffered serious damage in the recent floods in South Africa.

“And we also pray for those who lost their lives or suffered serious damage from the recent floods in South Africa. May these brothers of ours not lack our solidarity and the concrete support of the international community,” the Pope added.

Before his blessing, the pontiff also called for prayers for those who had died or suffered serious damage in the recent floods in South Africa.