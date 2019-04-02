Chinese teacher suspected of poisoning children's porridge

Chinese teacher suspected of poisoning children's porridge
Source: BBC
Date: 02-04-2019 Time: 12:04:26:pm
Share

A teacher at a kindergarten in central China has been detained by police on suspicion of poisoning 23 children, officials say.

The children were rushed to hospital after eating their morning porridge at the kindergarten in Jiaozuo city, Henan province, state media reported.

Preliminary investigations revealed the food contained high levels of sodium nitrite.

Police said a motive for the suspected poisoning was not yet clear.

However, Chinese media quoted police sources as saying the teacher had wanted to take revenge on a colleague.

The children began vomiting and fainting after eating their breakfast at the kindergarten last Wednesday, the Beijing News said. Police only reported the incident on Monday.

One parent said he was alerted by the school and arrived at hospital to find doctors had pumped his child's stomach.

One child is still seriously ill and seven others are being treated in hospital, state run Xinhua news agency said. The other 15 were discharged.

According to local media, the school has been temporarily closed and the children distributed to other kindergartens.

Sodium nitrite is often used as a food additive for curing meat but can be toxic in high amounts.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
PDS suspends load shedding
CID Boss, 19 others promoted by Akufo-Addo
Celebrating a science hero: Prof. Eric Yirenkyi Danquah
Malta visa waiver for only diplomatic passports holders – Foreign Affairs Ministry


Mega discount online store Ghana expands its products range & introduce new retail shopping experience
Latest Stories

Salah ends drought as Liverpool go top
GIPC assures of speedy streamlining of Ghana's business regulations
Avicii's first posthumous track to drop next week
Police drops Nelly sex assault inquiry
Video: Stop reading meanings into my ‘Toto’ song – Edem
Video: I feel underrated – Edem after 10 years of doing music
Goldcorp shareholders approve Newmont’s $10bn takeover bid
Video: I’m not impressed with state of my pocket – Edem talks about cedi depreciation

MOST POPULAR
Benchmark value of import duties slashed by up to 50%
Winners at 2019 edition of the 3Music Awards
Photos: Shatta Wale shatters 2019 3Music Awards, bags 8 awards
Popular Nollywood actress dies after childbirth
Court orders arrest of popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda

LIFESTYLE
10 myths about sex that many adults still believe
ODD NEWS
This man was the only passenger on a Boeing 737 plane
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Students allegedly scammed Apple out of nearly $1m in iPhone replacements
OBITUARY
Madam Diana Darkua Dodoo
ELECTIONS
Hold leaders accountable for acts of their party militias- PPP