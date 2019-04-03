JoyNews’ Ivy Setordjie joins 60 others for reversing the resource curse in Hungary

Share

The Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI) and the School of Public Policy Academy have organised a training on reversing the resource curse in Budapest, Hungary. Participants from over 26 countries will receive in-depth knowledge about the extractive industry and how their various countries are managing the oil resources.

JoyNews’ Ivy Setordjie is one of 6 journalists selected from 26 countries and the only journalist from Ghana participating in the advanced level stakeholder course.

Setordjie believes that the course would better her understanding on the extractive sector and help her write better articles on the oil and gas, mining and the extractive sector as a whole.

Choosing ‘Distributing, Managing, and Spending Resource Revenues” as her field of concentration, Setordjie hopes to understand how resources are managed in resource-rich countries and how oil, gas and mineral revenues offer opportunities to accelerate economic development and reduce poverty.

The advanced level multi stakeholder course aims at equipping exceptional leaders from government, civil society, parliaments, media, international development agencies, industry associations as well as academics, researchers and analysts from universities and think tanks.

Participants were taken through a course on the natural resource charter decision chain. Domestic foundation for resource governance, getting a good deal, managing revenues and investing for sustainable development.

Barbara Andoh with the IMANI center for policy and education says the training has been excellent so far serving as a means to not only consolidate learning about the experience of Ghana but also granting the opportunity to hear and learn from the strategies of other countries.

“Ghana is on a set path of developing its natural resources but must be more intentional about actualizing developmental benefits and removing political interferences from the sector,” Andoh said.

“Taking a look at the natural resource decision chain and the political economy of natural resources, it is clear that for Ghana to get a good deal from its natural resources, there is the need to have the right collaborations among the key stakeholders in the sector and also critical involvement of the citizens to ensure accountability and transparency in the extractive sector,” Frank Awere Kwyie Bimpong of the Civil Society platform on Oil and Gas said.

A Nigerian participant, Jide Arowosaye said the training is an educative one that needs to be sustained for others to also benefit.

Maryati and Devy from Indonesia thinks their country should be more transparent in terms of the revenue allocation and licensing as well as fighting corruption.

With Susanne Alum from Uganda, the discussions and presentations have been very fruitful for her and others and she hopes it will impact on her work.

All course participants have the chance to explore different political trajectories of domestic governance in resource rich countries and the main goal is to introduce analytical tools of political economy to enhance understanding of the crucial impact of politics and power on policy outcomes. The course uses the Natural Resource Charter as its primary intellectual framework.

The charter is a set of economic principles for governments and societies on how to best manage the opportunities created by natural resources to promote development. It is not a blueprint for the policies and institutions countries must build, but instead provides the ingredients successful countries have used to build such institutions.