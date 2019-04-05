Rwandans welcome Kagame's abortion pardon

An activist and abortion rights advocate in Rwanda has welcomed President Paul Kagame's move to forgive more than 360 women and girls convicted in abortion-related cases over the years.
Chantal Umuhoza told BBC Newsday the decision is a positive step that shows willingness from the government to take steps to legalise or decriminalise abortion in Rwanda.
"I was really happy because this is the second time that our president pardons women and girls who are convicted of abortion," Ms Umuhoza said.
In 2016, Mr Kagame pardoned 62 girls and women.
The president's decision covers cases of women who were jailed for carrying out either abortions, infanticide or were accomplices in such cases.
The announcement was made after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
Ms Umuhoza said many women think twice before seeking abortion services.
She said, when it comes to abortion, the law allows it in "very limited cases" such as rape, and this forces the majority of women who are looking to end unwanted pregnancies to opt for unsafe abortions.
Ms Umuhoza said she hoped the government would decriminalise abortion so that any woman can access it as a healthcare service.
Some Rwandans on Twitter have celebrated the president's decision:
Thanks Mr president of Rwanda !! Teenage pregnancy is rising in Rwanda , this leads to unwanted and unplanned pregnancy which make this young women to commit unsafe abortions and end in prison . We need to avail SRH &Rand services to the youth!!! #ipas pic.twitter.com/wKifSbHydm— De (@De65640670) April 4, 2019
In exercise of the prerogative of mercy, President Kagame has pardoned all 367 girls and women convicted and in prison for the offences of abortion and infanticide.— Busingye Johnston (@BusingyeJohns) April 4, 2019
Is there anyone who will probe why 367 women and girls committed abortion and infanticide in Rwanda despite prison sentence attached to the offence? These women need help not mercy. https://t.co/jVtSJptPXa— Maria Zakharova (@Ma_LoJ) April 4, 2019
Have your say
More World Headlines
- Brexit: UK asks EU for further extension until 30 June
- Rwandans welcome Kagame's abortion pardon
- Jeff Bezos: World’s richest man agrees $35bn divorce
- Belgium sorry for mixed-race kidnappings in colonial era
- Putin, Netanyahu, meet in Moscow ahead of Israeli elections
- South Africans shocked at 'nursery abuse' video
- Son becomes a lawyer to win family land back
- Woman gives birth in mango tree during floods
- Bouteflika asks Algerians for 'forgiveness'
- Ethiopia pilots 'could not stop nosedive'
- Joe Biden pledges to respect women's 'personal space'
- Algeria council accepts Bouteflika's resignation, new leader imminent
- Media urged to take interest in extractive sector
- JoyNews’ Ivy Setordjie joins 60 others for reversing the resource curse in Hungary
- Brunei implements stoning to death under anti-LGBT laws