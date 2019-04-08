Nigeria orders foreigners to leave mining areas

Nigeria's government has ordered foreign nationals to leave mining sites in north-western Zamfara state within 48 hours, blaming them for an upsurge in banditry and kidnappings.
It also announced a suspension of mining activities in Zamfara and other affected states with immediate effect, warning that mining operators who defied the order would have their licences revoked.
In a series of tweets, President Muhammadu Buhari's office said intelligence reports had "clearly established a strong and glaring nexus between the activities of armed bandits and illicit miners" in Zamfara.
"All foreigners operating in the mining fields should close and leave within 48 hours," it added.
ANNOUNCEMENT: In the face of intelligence reports that have clearly established a strong and glaring nexus between the activities of armed bandits and illicit miners – with both mutually re-enforcing each other, the Federal Government of Nigeria has directed as follows:— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) April 7, 2019
ANNOUNCEMENT: In the face of intelligence reports that have clearly established a strong and glaring nexus between the activities of armed bandits and illicit miners – with both mutually re-enforcing each other, the Federal Government of Nigeria has directed as follows:— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) April 7, 2019
Some residents of Zamfara protested in the capital, Abuja, on Saturday to urge Mr Buhari to take decisive action to end criminality in the state.
Mr Buhari denied that he was ignoring the violence.
"How can I be happy and indifferent to the senseless killings of my fellow citizens by bandits?" he said.
Dozens of people have been killed in Zamfara this year.
The police and military have launched Operation Puff Adder to end the banditry, the president's office said in a tweet.
2. Consequently, any mining operator who engages in mining activities in the affected locations henceforth will have his licence revoked.
3. All foreigners operating in the mining fields should close and leave within 48 hours.— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) April 7, 2019
Zamfara has significant deposits of gold, with artisanal miners smuggling it to neighbouring Niger and Togo, Reuters news agency reports.
Have your say
More World Headlines
- Nigeria orders foreigners to leave mining areas
- 'Air Cocaine' pilots sentenced to six years in drug smuggling trial
- Zimbabwe spent thousands of dollars on judges' wigs - and people aren't happy
- Trump's homeland security chief resigns
- Fighting near Libyan capital leaves 21 dead
- Brexit: I had no choice but to approach Labour - May
- Rwanda marks 25 years since the genocide
- UK Chancellor 'optimistic' over Brexit talks with Labour
- Sudan protesters reach army headquarters
- G7, UN condemn new Libya fighting
- Video: Iran flood kills over 70
- Brexit: UK asks EU for further extension until 30 June
- Rwandans welcome Kagame's abortion pardon
- Jeff Bezos: World’s richest man agrees $35bn divorce
- Belgium sorry for mixed-race kidnappings in colonial era