This window closes in 6 seconds

Close

Trump's homeland security chief resigns

Trump's homeland security chief resigns
Source: BBC
Date: 08-04-2019 Time: 12:04:44:am
Share
Kirstjen Nielsen has served in her role since December 2017

The US Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, who enforced some of President Trump's controversial border policies, has resigned.

Ms Nielsen called it "an honour of a lifetime" to work in the department.

President Trump tweeted she would be temporarily replaced by Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan.

Ms Nielsen was responsible for implementing the proposed border wall and the separation of migrant families.

She gave no reason for her departure in her resignation letter, although she said this was "the right time for me to step aside" and said the US "is safer today than when I joined the Administration".

The announcement she is leaving her post comes days after the president visited the southern border.

Mr Trump has recently threatened to shut the crossing, but has since backtracked and promised to give Mexico a year to stop drugs and migrants crossing into the US.

Who is Kirstjen Nielsen?

Ms Nielsen first joined Mr Trump's administration in January 2017 as an assistant to the former Homeland Security chief John Kelly.

She became Mr Kelly's deputy when he moved to become White House chief of staff, but returned to lead her former department later that year.

Ms Nielsen defended border policies such as holding children in wire enclosures in the face of strong condemnation and intense questioning by Democrats in Congress.

In June 2018 protesters booed Ms Nielsen as she ate at a Mexican restaurant in Washington DC.

But she brushed off the demonstration, tweeting that she would "work tirelessly" to fix the "broken immigration system".

Her relationship with Mr Trump is said to have been difficult, although in public she has been loyal to the administration.

What's been the reaction?

Members of the Democratic party have already commented on her departure, with Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey calling the move "long overdue".

However, he said the fight is "far from over to ensure Trump's assault on our immigrant community comes to an end".

But Republican Senator Lindsey Graham praised Ms Nielsen, saying she "did her best to deal with a broken immigration system and broken Congress".

President Trump insists the situation on the southern border is a crisis and has declared a national emergency, bypassing Congress to secure funds for his border wall plan.

Democrats have protested against the move and declared the emergency unconstitutional.

 

 


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Academic freedom under threat: Prof Gyampo condemns ‘bogus’ draft Public Universities Bill
Front pages: Monday, April 8, 2019
Kofi Kingston becomes second African American to win WWE title
Women's Special Competition: Ref assaulted by Prison Ladies fan

Latest Stories

Politics won’t put money in my pocket – Akrobeto
What do macroeconomic figures mean for Ghanaians? - TUC asks EMT
Akufo-Addo promises MUSIGA new headquarters
I never promised to marry Queen Peezy – Patapaa clears the air
Don’t implement popular but hurtful policies - Seth Terkper
Dele Momodu, Osuofia can’t tell us who to vote for in Ghana – Anyidoho
Jumia kick-starts biggest mobile phones sales in Ghana
Kofi Kingston becomes second African American to win WWE title

MOST POPULAR
Benchmark value of import duties slashed by up to 50%
Popular Nollywood actress dies after childbirth
South Africans shocked at 'nursery abuse' video
Court orders arrest of popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda
Import duty reductions: Don’t get too excited – AGI

LIFESTYLE
National Blood Service takes blood donation campaign to Kwahu this Easter
ODD NEWS
This Zimbabwean guy's odd haircut will make you wonder
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Huawei’s security troubles hardening into fight between US and China
OBITUARY
Madam Diana Darkua Dodoo
ELECTIONS
Hold leaders accountable for acts of their party militias- PPP