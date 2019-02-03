Air Senegal’s first A330neo arrives in Dakar ahead of delivery

Air Senegal’s first A330neo has touched down at Blaise-Diagne International Airport in Dakar. The A330neo, painted in the livery of Air Senegal and named “Casamance”, was presented during a ceremony attended by His Excellency M. Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, Mr. Philippe Bohn, Chief Executive Officer Air Senegal.
Air Senegal, which started operations in 2018, is set to receive its first A330neo in the coming weeks making it the first African airline to receive and operate the newest member of the leading Airbus wide-body family. Fitted with a three-class cabin comprising 32 Business class, 21 Premium Plus and 237 Economy class seats, Air Senegal plans to operate its first A330neo on the soon to be opened Dakar-Paris route and develop its medium and long-haul network.
The A330neo is a true new generation aircraft building on the A330’s success and leveraging on A350 XWB technology. It incorporates highly efficient new generation Rolls-Royce Trent.
7000 engines, and a new greater span 3D optimised wing with new sharklets. Together, these advances bring a significant reduction in fuel consumption of 25 percent compared with older generation competitor aircraft of a similar size. The A330 is one of the most popular wide-body families ever, having received over 1,700 orders from 120 customers.
