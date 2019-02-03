Belgium to host Gbagbo after ICC acquittal

Belgium to host Gbagbo after ICC acquittal
Source: BBC
Date: 03-02-2019 Time: 11:02:24:pm
Share

Belgium has agreed to host Ivory Coast ex-President Laurent Gbagbo following his acquittal by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

Under his conditional release, Mr Gbagbo will not be allowed to leave Belgium, pending an appeal.

He was the first former head of state to go on trial at the ICC.

He had been charged with crimes against humanity in connection with violence following a disputed 2010 election that left 3,000 dead and 500,000 displaced.

Mr Gbagbo was captured in 2011 in a presidential palace bunker by UN and French-backed forces supporting his rival, Alassane Ouattara.

The violence in Ivory Coast, the world's biggest cocoa producer, came after Mr Gbagbo refused to accept that he had lost a disputed election run-off to Mr Ouattara in 2010.

The five months of violence that followed were described as some of the most brutal clashes the country had ever seen.

During the political stand off there were bloody clashes and targeted killings in Abidjan in the south, and several hundred people were massacred in the western town of Duekoue.

Prosecutors said Mr Gbagbo had clung to power "by all means" and charged him with four counts of crimes against humanity, murder, rape and other forms of sexual violence, persecution and "other inhuman acts".

He denied the charges, which he said were politically motivated.

 Image copyrightAFPImage captionVictims of the 2010 post-election violence opposed to Mr Gbagbo's release

ICC judges ruled last month that he had no case to answer and ordered his immediate release.

Will he be free to return home?

Prosecutors appealed and argued that the former leader presented a flight risk and might not return to The Hague for the appeal.

Friday's decision sets out the conditions that Mr Gbagbo needs to meet - from surrendering his passport to the court to seeking its authorisation to move beyond the borders of the host municipality - and not making any statements related to the case.

A spokesman for the ICC told the BBC he could not confirm if Mr Gbagbo had left the ICC detention facility.

A Belgian foreign ministry spokesman said he did not know if the ex-leader had arrived in the country.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Catherine Afeku Chairs UN World Tourism Organisation taskforce
Belgium to host Gbagbo after ICC acquittal
Vodafone parries GSE 'misplaced' suggestion to list on local bourse
Ethiopia passes continental free trade deal


Working Today to Train the Leaders of Tomorrow
Latest Stories

Man wants to sue parents for giving birth to him without his consent
A papertiger housing a tiger: the case of Ghana’s Parliament
Political vigilantism and 2020 elections
Emiliano Sala: Plane of missing Cardiff striker found
Belgium to host Gbagbo after ICC acquittal
Vodafone parries GSE 'misplaced' suggestion to list on local bourse
Catherine Afeku Chairs UN World Tourism Organisation taskforce
Ethiopia passes continental free trade deal

MOST POPULAR
WhatsApp reveals update that’s very handy for people who receive a lot of x-rated pictures
Exclusive video: Sam George slapped, beaten during Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election
Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election: NPP’s Lydia Alhassan wins seat with 68.8%
Video: Ken Agyapong, Muntaka trade insults in Parliament
U.S. applies visa sanctions on Ghana

LIFESTYLE
Some Ghanaian adolescents believe coughing can cause AIDS - Study
ODD NEWS
Man wants to sue parents for giving birth to him without his consent
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Innovative mobile app charts new path for travel in Ghana
OBITUARY
Dr. Francis Apiagyei Poku (MOBA 1955)
ELECTIONS
Malema eyes King-Maker role in South Africa's May election