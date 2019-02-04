Followers of controversial Malawian self-styled prophet Shepherd Bushiri turned up outside court in South Africa's capital, Pretoria, to show their support for him, after he was arrested on Friday for alleged fraud.
A journalist with the local Times Live news site has tweeted a video of the supporters banging drums and cheering outside the court:
Hundreds of #Bushiri followers have came to support him at court today. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/u82L4ZPglN— Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) February 4, 2019
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary were arrested following an investigation which began in 2015.
In court on Monday they were formally charged with fraud and money laundering but were not asked to plead.
Police say the couple's luxury cars, houses and a private jet could also be seized pending the finalisation of the criminal case against them.
They have not commented on the allegations.
They've been remanded in custody and are expected to apply for bail on Wednesday.
The church leader is known as much for his lavish lifestyle as for his successful ministry, which stretches across Africa.
He claims to have cured people of HIV, appeared to walk on water on social media and owns four private jets.
Have your say
More World Headlines
- Man tied 8.5-stone concrete slab around wife’s neck, drowned her in a lake
- Show of support for pastor accused of fraud
- European nations recognize Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president
- Belgium to host Gbagbo after ICC acquittal
- Ethiopia passes continental free trade deal
- As Venezuelans protest, struggling Maduro seeks early Parliament vote
- Air Senegal’s first A330neo arrives in Dakar ahead of delivery
- Nigeria's Vice President 'safe and sound' after helicopter crash on campaign trail
- Iran unveils long-range cruise missile on revolution anniversary
- The World Bank’s strategy for addressing fragility in sub-Saharan Africa
- Why has the mute button been pressed on Africa?
- Eight dead as polar vortex clenches U.S.
- Sudan leader mocks ‘Whatsapp protests’
- Deadly polar vortex hits U.S.
- South Africa's largest trade union plans nationwide strike over large-scale layoffs