Show of support for pastor accused of fraud

Show of support for pastor accused of fraud
Source: BBC
Date: 04-02-2019 Time: 03:02:23:pm
Share

Followers of controversial Malawian self-styled prophet Shepherd Bushiri turned up outside court in South Africa's capital, Pretoria, to show their support for him, after he was arrested on Friday for alleged fraud.

A journalist with the local Times Live news site has tweeted a video of the supporters banging drums and cheering outside the court:

Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary were arrested following an investigation which began in 2015.

In court on Monday they were formally charged with fraud and money laundering but were not asked to plead.

Police say the couple's luxury cars, houses and a private jet could also be seized pending the finalisation of the criminal case against them.

Shepherd Bushiri

They have not commented on the allegations.

They've been remanded in custody and are expected to apply for bail on Wednesday.

The church leader is known as much for his lavish lifestyle as for his successful ministry, which stretches across Africa.

He claims to have cured people of HIV, appeared to walk on water on social media and owns four private jets.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Ahmed’s murder: Anas provides significant evidence to police
20 students to get Databank, Students Loan Trust Fund scholarship
3 drown after downpour in Bole
Govt commits $100m to support entrepreneurs


Working Today to Train the Leaders of Tomorrow
Latest Stories

Joy FM’s Lovers, Dinner Dance: Kojo Antwi promises night of intimacy
Visa restrictions: Don’t stampede Ghana to do what is not done – Antwi-Danso
Ahmed's murder: Family tells Ghanaians to ignore Agyapong's ¢100K bounty
Recapitalized banks should not go to sleep – SG Ghana MD
U-20 AFCON: Ghana make winning start against Burkina Faso
Govt commits $100m to support entrepreneurs
Ahmed’s murder: Anas provides significant evidence to police
20 students to get Databank, Students Loan Trust Fund scholarship

MOST POPULAR
WhatsApp reveals update that’s very handy for people who receive a lot of x-rated pictures
Exclusive video: Sam George slapped, beaten during Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election
Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election: NPP’s Lydia Alhassan wins seat with 68.8%
U.S. applies visa sanctions on Ghana
Video: Ken Agyapong, Muntaka trade insults in Parliament

LIFESTYLE
Which countries eat the most meat?
ODD NEWS
Boy, 7, ‘buried alive by parents for not knowing the Bible’
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung’s lower-cost Galaxy S10 has leaked
OBITUARY
Lady Georgina Warmann
ELECTIONS
Malema eyes King-Maker role in South Africa's May election