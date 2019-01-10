At least 16 dead as huge snow storms hit Europe

Share

Schools have been closed since the beginning of the week

At least 16 people have died after heavy snowfall continues to wreak havoc across Europe.

Five people were killed in western Austria, while in Norway, attempts to find the bodies of four skiers have been put hold due to poor visibility and snow.

The victims are believed to be a 29-year-old Swedish woman and three Finns, aged 29, 32 and 36, all of whom were skiing when a 990ft avalanche hit the city of Tromso last week.

In Slovakia, mountain rescuers have said that a 37-year-old man was killed by an avalanche in the Mala Fatra mountains.

Today, the German town of Berchtesgaden in Bavaria declared a state of emergency due to the extreme amount of snowfall.

A track vehicle of the German army provides food to a village near Berchtesgaden in south Germany

The town has called for the army’s help in clearing snow from the roofs of public and private buildings.

Schools have been closed since the beginning of the week and train services were suspended as trees overloaded with snow had fallen on the tracks.

Elsewhere, Dutch airline KLM was forced to cancel at least 159 European flights to and from Amsterdam because of the extremity of the conditions.

German Army Soldiers have been clearing the roof of a grammar school covered in snow

Around 9,000 households in the Czech Republic were without electricity, while close to Salzburg, 11 German hikers had to be rescued by mountaineers after getting snowed in without electricity for three days.

Over 120 flights from Munich airport were also cancelled this week, while train services were delayed.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported that a 78-year-old man had been severely injured after falling from the roof of his home in Turrach, while shovelling snow.

At least 16 people have been killed by the extreme weather across Europe

But it seems like the bad weather is still far from over – with meteorologists at the German Weather Service (DWD) predicting more snow in the days ahead.

Southeast Bavaria could still see another 20cm of snow to come, while the Alps and Alpine foothills should expect up to 40cm, the DWD reported.

Flights have been cancelled in Munich

The Bavarian Avalanche Warning Service stated that avalanche danger is ‘high’ on the northern side of the Alps.

But Austrian minister for tourism, Elisabeth Koestinger, said that ‘in most skiing areas, there is no reason for concern at present’ so long as people ‘keep to the rules and don’t leave the secured slopes’.