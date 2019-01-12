Paris 'gas explosion' kills three in city centre

Share

Two firefighters and a Spanish woman have been killed after a huge blast at a bakery in France's capital, Paris.

The emergency services were responding to a gas leak when "a dramatic explosion" occurred, said Interior Minister Christophe Castaner.

Forty-seven people were injured, 10 seriously, in the blast on rue de Trévise at around 09:00 (08:00 GMT).

It happened near the Paris Opera, a popular tourist area, and was felt several streets away.

In the immediate aftermath, overturned cars and debris from other shop fronts littered the street in front of the burning bakery as people stood around, looking stunned by the force of the explosion.

The Spanish woman, who was on holiday with her husband in Paris, died in hospital after the blast, while another Spanish national was also injured.

What happened?

The Hubert bakery at 6, rue de Trévise was not due to be open at the time of the blast, Le Parisien newspaper reports.

A gas leak had been reported in the building and firefighters had been on their way to deal with it when the explosion occurred.



Firefighters were hurt in the blast

Helicopters landed on the nearby place de l'Opéra to evacuate the injured.

Some 150 people sought refuge in the city's 9th district town hall after the blast, the deputy Paris mayor in charge of security, Colombe Brossel, told French radio.

A passing journalist, Emily Molli, described the vast extent of the damage.