Powerful blast shakes street in centre of Paris

Firefighters could be seen evacuating an injured person

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a business in the centre of Paris after a powerful explosion which reportedly injured many people.

Cars were wrecked and other buildings damaged by the blast on Rue de Trévise in the 9th Arrondissement.

Police have asked people to stay away from the area, to allow emergency services access.

La préfecture de police dénombre de "nombreux blessés" rue de #Trévise, dans le 9e, après une violente explosion dans une boulangerie liée à une fuite de gaz. L'intervention de la bspp est en cours. — Catherine Fournier (@cathfournier) 12 January 2019

🔴 #intervention en cours des @PompiersParis pour un incendie dans un commerce suivi d’une forte explosion rue de Trévise dans le 9ème. Évitez le secteur et laissez le passage aux véhicules de secours — Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) 12 January 2019

A gas leak is thought to have caused the explosion in a bakery, a French public radio journalist tweeted.

Paris and other French cities have been bracing themselves for a new round of anti-government protests by "yellow vest" demonstrators, with 80,000 police officers due to be on duty on Saturday.