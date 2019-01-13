Death toll from protests rises to 24

Death toll from protests rises to 24
Source: Aljazeera
Date: 13-01-2019 Time: 08:01:19:am
Share
Human rights groups say more than 1,000 people have been arrested since the protests began

The number of protesters killed in Sudan has risen to 24 since demonstrations began last month, according the head of the country's fact-finding committee, even as rights groups state a much higher toll.

According to Human Rights Watch at least 40 people have been killed in clashes during the anti-government demonstrations.

People took to the street on December 19 after the government tripled the price of bread. Since then, tensions have escalated into nationwide rallies, with protesters calling for President Omar al-Bashir to resign.

In response to the demonstrations, riot police and security agents have broken up the rallies by firing live ammunition and volleys of tear gas, rights groups reported.

Al Jazeera's Hiba Morgan, reporting from Khartoum, said last week bullets were fired at a hospital in Omdurman, Sudan's second largest city, targeting patients and doctors.

Al-Bashir, who has been ruling the country since a military coup in 1989 and remains wanted by the International Court of Justice for war crimes, has blamed the protests against his government on "conspirators”.

In a joint statement on Tuesday last week, the United States, United Kingdom, Norway and Canada condemned the violence and said Sudan's "actions and decisions over the coming weeks will have an impact on the engagement of our governments and others in the coming months and years," referring to ongoing efforts by the US and UK to normalise relations with Sudan.

Although the immediate trigger for the protests was the increase in the price of bread, Sudan has been facing a mounting economic crisis over the past year, partially caused by an acute shortage of foreign currency.

Repeated shortages of food and fuel have been reported in several cities, including the capital, Khartoum, while the cost of food and medicine has more than doubled.

Al-Bashir and other officials have blamed Washington for Sudan's economic woes, having imposed a trade embargo on Sudan in 1997 that was lifted only in October 2017.

The president has remained defiant, telling thousands of loyalists at a Khartoum rally on Wednesday that his government would not give in to economic pressure.

"Those who tried to destroy Sudan... put conditions on us to solve our problems, I tell them that our dignity is more than the price of dollars," al-Bashir said.

Across the Nile in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman, three demonstrators were killed on Wednesday as police fired tear gas to disperse the protest, the authorities said.

Al Jazeera's Morgan said that there are concerns among the protesters that the government will escalate its use of force in an attempt to put down the protests.

"People are saying that the force used against them by the government is brutal and that it increases day by day," Morgan said.

Human rights groups say more than 1,000 people have been arrested since the protests began, including opposition leaders, activists and journalists as well as demonstrators.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
NABCO to fix challenges with over 9000 outstanding stipends 
Gov’t secures $60m for phase 2 of UHAS project
Yaa Naa funeral: Police to search vehicles entering, leaving Yendi
Lands Ministry revoke license of Heritage Imperial mining company

Latest Stories

Public Affairs manager of Tema Port stabbed to death
NABCO to fix challenges with over 9000 outstanding stipends 
Gov’t secures $60m for phase 2 of UHAS project
Yaa Naa funeral: Police to search vehicles entering, leaving Yendi
Lands Ministry revoke license of Heritage Imperial mining company
Cocoa prices: COCOBOD debunks Mahama’s “false statements”
20 Ghanaian women to be selected for tech start-up 
BoG should have been more strategic in banking sector clean-up - Lecturer

MOST POPULAR
Warrant issued for Menzgold CEO's arrest
Exclusive video: NAM1's mansion and luxury cars at Trasacco
Story of Jane who took ¢24k loan to invest in Menzgold
Gov’t cancels ¢362m Jospong contract after JoyNews investigation
The Menzgold Timeline: How the fight began in 2014

LIFESTYLE
5 Signs That You've Landed in the Wrong Relationship
ODD NEWS
Naked couple caught having sex on rooftop
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
20 Ghanaian women to be selected for tech start-up 
OBITUARY
Felicia Nana Ama Obu Derby-Michaelis
ELECTIONS
Time to unite for Ayawaso West Wuogon victory – Dep NYA boss