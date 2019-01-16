Kenya hotel siege over - Kenyatta

Kenya hotel siege over - Kenyatta
Source: BBC
Date: 16-01-2019 Time: 09:01:19:am
Share
The attackers, two of which are shown here, were caught on CCTV as they entered the complex

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that a siege by suspected militants in Nairobi is over and all the attackers have been "eliminated".

Gunmen attacked the compound in the Westlands district of Kenya's capital on Tuesday, killing at least 14 people.

Officials originally announced the end of the siege hours after it began, but gunfire and explosions were heard again early on Wednesday.

The Somalia-based militant group al-Shabab said it was behind the attack. It is not clear how many attackers there were.

The complex houses the DusitD2 hotel as well as offices.

In a TV address to the nation, Mr Kenyatta said 14 people had been killed but 700 others were safely evacuated from the complex.

However, the Kenyan Red Cross put the number of dead at 24.

A US citizen is among the dead, the US State Department said, and a British citizen was also feared killed.

"I can now confirm that... the security operation at Dusit is over and all terrorists have been eliminated," the Kenyan president said.

"We will seek out every person that was involved in the funding, planning and execution of this heinous act," he added, vowing to pursue them "relentlessly".

"We are a country governed by laws, rules and regulations - a country that embraces peaceful coexistence... I must also state that we are also a nation that never forgets those who hurt our children."

Map


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Raging fire consuming Nkrumah Circle market
Mahama-gay activist photo endorsed LGBT rights - NPP equalise over Menzgold
NDC diverted 100 vehicles meant for Education Ministry for party activities
Political vigilantism: There will be an explosion in 2020 if... - Kofi Boakye

Latest Stories

Man secretly marries 3 women, gets them apartments in the same neighborhood
DR Congo: Nearly 900 killed in ethnic clashes
Kenya attack: 21 confirmed dead
Mystery of Easter Island's statues finally solved
Rebuttal: We voted for bread and butter, not a Cathedral
Raging fire consuming Nkrumah Circle market
Political vigilantism: There will be an explosion in 2020 if... - Kofi Boakye
Mahama-gay activist photo endorsed LGBT rights - NPP equalise over Menzgold

MOST POPULAR
Exclusive video: NAM1's mansion and luxury cars at Trasacco
Confirmed: NAM1 nabbed in Dubai more than one month ago
Story of Jane who took ¢24k loan to invest in Menzgold
Menzgold List: I've no money to waste on questionable ventures - Rawlings
Public Affairs manager of Tema Port stabbed to death

LIFESTYLE
Bel-Aqua educates customers on transporting, storing water
ODD NEWS
Man secretly marries 3 women, gets them apartments in the same neighborhood
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
YouTube bans dangerous or harmful pranks
OBITUARY
Ambassador Benjamin Godzi Godwyll
ELECTIONS
NDC postpones flagbearer election