May's government survives no confidence vote

Share

Theresa May has seen off a bid to remove her government, winning a no-confidence vote by 325 to 306.

Rebel Tory MPs and the DUP - who 24 hours ago voted down the PM's Brexit plan by a record margin - voted to keep her in Downing Street.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn argued that Mrs May's "zombie" administration had lost the right to govern during a six hour debate on his motion.

His party has not ruled out tabling further no-confidence motions.

Giving her reaction to the result, Mrs May told MPs she would "continue to work to deliver on the solemn promise to the people of this country to deliver on the result of the referendum and leave the European Union".

She invited leaders of all parties to have individual meetings with her on the way ahead for Brexit, starting tonight, but called on them to approach them with a "constructive spirit".

"We must find solutions that are negotiable and command sufficient support in this House," she added.

But Mr Corbyn said that before any "positive discussions" could take place, the prime minister should rule out a no-deal Brexit.

"The government must remove clearly, once and for all the prospect of the catastrophe of a no deal exit from the EU and all the chaos that would come as a result of that," he told MPs.

Mrs May also reiterated a promise to return to the Commons on Monday to give MPs another vote on her plans.

"The House has put its confidence in this government," she said.

"I stand ready to work with any member of this House to deliver Brexit and ensure that this House retains the confidence of the British people."