Statue's face 'too friendly' for Satan

Statue's face 'too friendly' for Satan
Source: BBC
Date: 16-01-2019 Time: 12:01:01:pm
Share

A planned sculpture of Satan in the Spanish city of Segovia has been criticised for being too jolly.

The bronze statue was created as a tribute to a local legend, which says that the devil was tricked into building the city's famous aqueduct.

But residents say that the devil - who is smiling and taking a selfie with a smartphone - looks too friendly.

The artist told BBC News he was surprised by the level of criticism directed at his artwork.

A judge has now ordered the artwork to be put on hold while he looks into whether it is offensive to Christians.

More than 5,400 people - just over 10% of the city's population - have signed a petition calling for the sculpture to be cancelled.

The petition says that because the devil is shown in a "jovial" way, with a phone in his hand, it "exalts evil" and is, therefore "offensive to Catholics".

It adds that Satan is supposed to be "repulsive and despicable - not kind and seductive, like that of the 'good-natured devil' without malice" that has been proposed.

But the row has taken the artist, José Antonio Abella, by surprise.

"It seems to me incredible that people would be so fiercely against the sculpture of a devil to commemorate a popular legend, taught to Segovian kids at school," Mr Abella, a former doctor who has taken up art in his retirement, told BBC News. 

"I love Segovia. I have lived here for three decades and I was hoping for this sculpture to be a form of demonstration of how thankful I am to Segovia for being my adopted town. 

"I haven't received any money whatsoever for this sculpture... I haven't done this for the money but as a personal tribute to the city I call mine. You can imagine how I feel."

City Councillor Claudia de Santos has also called the campaign "unfair and disheartening".

She told El Pais newspaper that she would try to ensure that the sculpture goes ahead as planned.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Raging fire consuming Nkrumah Circle market
Mahama-gay activist photo endorsed LGBT rights - NPP equalise over Menzgold
NDC diverted 100 vehicles meant for Education Ministry for party activities
Political vigilantism: There will be an explosion in 2020 if... - Kofi Boakye

Latest Stories

Man secretly marries 3 women, gets them apartments in the same neighborhood
DR Congo: Nearly 900 killed in ethnic clashes
Kenya attack: 21 confirmed dead
Mystery of Easter Island's statues finally solved
Rebuttal: We voted for bread and butter, not a Cathedral
Raging fire consuming Nkrumah Circle market
Political vigilantism: There will be an explosion in 2020 if... - Kofi Boakye
Mahama-gay activist photo endorsed LGBT rights - NPP equalise over Menzgold

MOST POPULAR
Exclusive video: NAM1's mansion and luxury cars at Trasacco
Confirmed: NAM1 nabbed in Dubai more than one month ago
Story of Jane who took ¢24k loan to invest in Menzgold
Menzgold List: I've no money to waste on questionable ventures - Rawlings
Public Affairs manager of Tema Port stabbed to death

LIFESTYLE
Bel-Aqua educates customers on transporting, storing water
ODD NEWS
Man secretly marries 3 women, gets them apartments in the same neighborhood
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
YouTube bans dangerous or harmful pranks
OBITUARY
Ambassador Benjamin Godzi Godwyll
ELECTIONS
NDC postpones flagbearer election