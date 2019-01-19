George Bush delivers pizza to his Secret Service detail as shutdown nears one month

George Bush delivers pizza to his Secret Service detail as shutdown nears one month
Source: Business Insider
Date: 19-01-2019 Time: 10:01:40:am
Share

Former President George W. Bush is calling for an end to the partial government shutdown, which is about to hit the one-month mark and is currently the longest shutdown in US history.

In an appeal made on Instagram, the 43rd president called on "leaders on both sides to put politics aside, come together, and end this shutdown." The caption was posted with an image of him and former First Lady Laura Bush giving pizza to their Secret Service detail.

At the time of Bush's post, the government was in day 28 of a partial shutdown, which impacts around 800,000 federal workers. Secret Service agents are among the roughly 420,000 government employees deemed "essential" during the shutdown, and they are currently working without pay.

"@LauraWBush and I are grateful to our Secret Service personnel and the thousands of Federal employees who are working hard for our country without a paycheck," the former president posted. "And we thank our fellow citizens who are supporting them."

Churches, restaurants, credit unions, and corporations are stepping in to help feed and fund government employees, who have now missed a paycheck and as of Friday night, leaders had not reached a deal.

President Donald Trump, who has said he will not sign a bill to fund the government that doesn't include $5.7 billion for his proposed wall at the US-Mexico border, is making an announcement about the shutdown on Saturday.

Funding for the wall is at the crux of the partial government shutdown, which has left government agencies without funds to function or pay their employees.

In the week prior to the Christmas recess, Trump initially signaled that he would sign a stopgap measure passed unanimously in the Senate that funded the government until February 8, even though it did not include border wall funds. He then turned an about face, saying he would not sign such a bill. There were not enough votes in the Senate to pass border wall funding, so on December 22, a partial government shutdown began.

On January 3, Democrats led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took control of the House, and said that Trump would not get funds for his wall. The House has since passed legislation to reopen the government (without wall funds), but the measures have not been voted on in the Republican-led Senate. As the shutdown which is the longest in modern history approaches the month-long benchmark, it's unclear how this will end.

But Bush, who never saw a government shutdown during his two terms as president, is hoping that leaders will reach an agreement so federal employees can get back to work and receive their paychecks again.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
UN expresses "strong condemnation" of Ahmed’s killing
AIBF announces 2018 Literary Awards winners 
Men, women with these 7 personality traits make the very best parents
SCOREBOARD: Results from top European leagues


Working Today to Train the Leaders of Tomorrow
Latest Stories

SCOREBOARD: Results from top European leagues
La Liga: Real Madrid climb to third with vital win over Sevilla
UN expresses "strong condemnation" of Ahmed’s killing
Liverpool survive Palace scare to move seven points clear
Pogba and Rashford give Solskjaer seventh straight Man Utd win
Men, women with these 7 personality traits make the very best parents
AIBF announces 2018 Literary Awards winners 
Ahmed's killing cannot end like others - Rawlings condemns “reckless” Agyapong

MOST POPULAR
Anas' key partner shot dead
Confirmed: NAM1 nabbed in Dubai more than one month ago
Congressman proposes travel ban on Ken Agyapong over Anas' partner killing
Family of killed undercover investigator demand justice
Public Affairs manager of Tema Port stabbed to death

LIFESTYLE
Men, women with these 7 personality traits make the very best parents
ODD NEWS
'World's cutest dog' dies from 'heartbreak'
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Tech Thursday video: Did you know using a laptop on your lap is dangerous?
OBITUARY
Ambassador Benjamin Godzi Godwyll
ELECTIONS
Referendum and district elections slated for Sept