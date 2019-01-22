Zimbabwe leader abandons trip amid unrest

Zimbabwe leader abandons trip amid unrest
Source: BBC
Date: 22-01-2019 Time: 12:01:24:pm
Share
Roads were barricaded by protesters last week

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has broken off a trip to Europe after violent protests in his home country.

Mr Mnangagwa had been due to attend the Davos economic summit where he was expected to seek investment for Zimbabwe.

Ministers say the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) is using sharp fuel price increases as a pretext for violence.

But the MDC accuses the authorities of a brutal crackdown.

How did the protests start?

Mr Mnangagwa announced a steep increase in the fuel price earlier this month.

The price rises were meant to tackle fuel shortages, but mean that Zimbabwe now has the most expensive fuel in the world, according to GlobalPetrolPrices.com.

Many Zimbabweans, worn down by years of economic hardship, have suddenly found they cannot even afford the bus fare to work.

This has led to angry protests in the capital, Harare, and the south-western city of Bulawayo.

How violent were the protests?

The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO forum says at least 12 people were killed and 78 treated for gunshot injuries.

The rights group also says that over 240 people have been treated after being assaulted or tortured, while the opposition says government forces have attacked people in their homes.

The UN has called on the government to halt the "excessive use of force" by security forces, amid reports of door-to-door searches and the use of live ammunition.

The government blocked Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp messaging apps last week, until a high court ordered it to restore access.

Mr Mnangagwa, who arrived back in Harare late on Monday night, condemned the demonstrations, saying "everyone has the right to protest, but this was not a peaceful protest".

He accused protesters of "wanton violence and cynical destruction" and "looting police stations, stealing guns and uniforms".


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Beyoncé and Jay Z To visit Ghana?
Ablakwa pushes for probe as confusion rocks NAM1 court appearance date
GAT appoints Albert Essien as Board Chair, Eric Nana Otoo as MD 
MultiChoice Group set to list on JSE


Working Today to Train the Leaders of Tomorrow
Latest Stories

Men, are you guilty of a Football Romance Crime?
Taliban militants kill dozens at Afghan intelligence base
Zimbabwe leader abandons trip amid unrest
Emiliano Sala: Cardiff City player on missing plane
Mr Eazi doesn't own a car, he uses Uber
GhLA to revamp school, community libraries to encourage reading habits
GAT appoints Albert Essien as Board Chair, Eric Nana Otoo as MD 

MOST POPULAR
Anas' key partner shot dead
Congressman proposes travel ban on Ken Agyapong over Anas' partner killing
Family of killed undercover investigator demand justice
Entire Burkina Faso government resigns
Fire, explosions hit Michel Camp armoury

LIFESTYLE
Men, are you guilty of a Football Romance Crime?
ODD NEWS
Child draws all over dad’s passport; dad gets stuck in South Korea
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Google hit with £44m fine
OBITUARY
Madam Susie Evelyn Abban
ELECTIONS
Referendum and district elections slated for Sept