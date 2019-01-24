Nigeria female candidate Oby Ezekwesili quits presidential race

Nigeria female candidate Oby Ezekwesili quits presidential race
Source: Aljazeera
Date: 24-01-2019 Time: 12:01:39:pm
Share

The main female candidate in Nigeria's upcoming presidential election said she is withdrawing her candidacy to help build a coalition to defeat the ruling All Progressive Congress.

Oby Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) announced her decision on Thursday in a series of posts on Twitter.

"I have decided to step down from the presidential race and focus on helping to build a Coalition for a viable alternative to the #APCPDP in the 2019 general elections," she said.

"This coalition for a viable alternative has now more than ever before become an urgent mission for and on behalf of the citizenry," she added.

Her decision to step down surprised some of her supporters.

"I feel sad that she has stepped down, I am however happy that the national good is what she is thinking about. Her decision to step down and promote a coalition of all the small parties, as we prepare for the 2019 presidential elections, shows true leadership," gender advocate Josephine Effah-Chukwuma told Al Jazeera.

"We need a formidable coalition that can face these two major parties - PDP and APC," Effah-Chukwuma said.

Only the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have won the country's presidential elections since the restoration of democratic rule in 1999.

Ezekwesili's withdrawal leaves incumbent Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the main contenders for the election, slated for February 16.

Political commentator Gbenga Soloki told Al Jazeera the decision to form a coalition against the main parties won't change the political landscape.

"I don't really see the alleged force staging any upset. The electorate are largely illiterate, who are either having sympathy for the ruling All Progressives Congress or the major opposition PDP," Soloki said.

"The timing is wrong and will not produce any appreciable result. Then comes the issue of sincerity of those in the third force. Nigeria is not ripe for such," he added.

Ezekwesili, a two-time minister and former vice president for Africa at the World Bank, cofounded the #BringBackOurGirls campaign to raise awareness about the more than 200 schoolgirls kidnapped by the armed group Boko Haram in 2014.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Ayariga's 'illegal' importation: EOCO to retrieve $25,000 from car rental company
Ghana’s Free SHS system: Realizing tomorrow’s dreams for the country
'I’m not running away from Bastie, I will fight on Dec. 26' - Bukom Banku
Change is a must in 2020 for NDC, start with me - Nurideen Iddrisu


Working Today to Train the Leaders of Tomorrow
Latest Stories

'Super poo donors' wanted
National Cathedral: To build or not to build?
'I’m not running away from Bastie, I will fight on Dec. 26' - Bukom Banku
Ghana’s Free SHS system: Realizing tomorrow’s dreams for the country
Ayariga's 'illegal' importation: EOCO to retrieve $25,000 from car rental company
Tullow poised to grow market share in Africa
Change is a must in 2020 for NDC, start with me - Nurideen Iddrisu

MOST POPULAR
Congressman proposes travel ban on Ken Agyapong over Anas' partner killing
Entire Burkina Faso government resigns
Woman's lip bitten off after getting lift to buy food
Ahmed's killing cannot end like others - Rawlings condemns “reckless” Agyapong
Photos: Killed undercover investigator buried

LIFESTYLE
Gov't partners Novartis to improve diagnosis, treatment of sickle cell  
ODD NEWS
'Super poo donors' wanted
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Google update could 'destroy' ad-blocking
OBITUARY
MR. EDMUND CHARLES HEYMANN
ELECTIONS
Referendum and district elections slated for Sept