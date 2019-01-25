Long-time Trump ally and former campaign adviser Roger Stone has been arrested in Florida, charged with seven counts in the Mueller probe.
Mr Stone will appear in court later in the city of Fort Lauderdale.
The indictment includes one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness-tampering.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.
Have your say
More World Headlines
- Trump ally Stone faces seven charges
- French broadcaster sued over 'Burundi massacre' footage
- Abducted teen receives own reward money
- Biggest protests ‘in memory’ hit Sudan
- Angola decriminalises homosexuality
- Trump delays key speech over shutdown
- Tshisekedi sworn in as DR Congo president
- Nigeria female candidate Oby Ezekwesili quits presidential race
- Venezuela cuts diplomatic ties to the USA
- South Africa passes party financing law
- Taiwan airline investigating claims passenger forced attendants to undress, clean him
- New Brexit vote proposals raised as May's plans stall
- Ivory Coast's women healers face extinction as modernisation threatens
- George Weah's Liberia scorecard one year on
- Taliban militants kill dozens at Afghan intelligence base