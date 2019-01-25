Trump ally Stone faces seven charges

Source: BBC
Date: 25-01-2019 Time: 11:01:38:am
Long-time Trump ally and former campaign adviser Roger Stone has been arrested in Florida, charged with seven counts in the Mueller probe.

Mr Stone will appear in court later in the city of Fort Lauderdale.

The indictment includes one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness-tampering.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

 


