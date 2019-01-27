Nigerian chief justice's suspension raises international concerns

Nigerian chief justice's suspension raises international concerns
Source: BBC
Date: 27-01-2019 Time: 09:01:32:am
Share
Justice, Walter Onnoghen

International observers have expressed concern about the suspension of Nigeria's chief justice - just three weeks before a general election.

Judge Walter Onnoghen was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

He is facing charges for allegedly failing to declare his personal assets before taking office in 2017.

But the EU, UK and US have taken serious issue with his removal, suggesting it could "cast a pall over the electoral process".

Mr Buhari's decision has been called "an act of dictatorship" by his main challenger in next month's election, Atiku Abubakar.

Opposition politicians have halted campaigning in protest at the president's decision to suspend the head of the Supreme Court.

President Buhari, who is seeking a second term, has often accused the judiciary of frustrating his anti-corruption fight.

However, no details have been given on the reasons behind the move.

Walter-Onnoghen's-lawyers

Image: Lawyers for Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen, seen here at his tribunal last week

Why the international pressure?

As the head of the judiciary, Nigeria's chief justice plays a vital role in settling election disputes.

The charges against the top judge and his subsequent suspension just before elections are widely seen as politically motivated.

The suspension came less than 24 hours before Mr Onnoghen was scheduled to swear in members of election tribunals.

"The decision to suspend the chief justice has led to many Nigerians, including lawyers and civil society observer groups, to question whether due process was followed," said the EU Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) in a statement.

Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen was suspended by President @MBuhari based on Court Order. See details 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/gxs5UvkeG1

— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) January 25, 2019

The US embassy said it was "deeply concerned" at the decision to replace Judge Onnoghen "without the support of the legislative branch on the eve of national and state elections".

The British High Commission also expressed "serious concern over the suspension", saying in a statement: "It risks affecting both domestic and international perceptions on the credibility of the forthcoming elections".


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
The Church of Pentecost discourages members from taking sensual pre-wedding photos
Six NDC prez aspirants question credibility of company tasked to print ballot papers
Palace dump Spurs out of FA Cup amid penalty farce
SCOREBOARD: Results from top European leagues


Working Today to Train the Leaders of Tomorrow
Latest Stories

Six NDC prez aspirants question credibility of company tasked to print ballot papers
Palace dump Spurs out of FA Cup amid penalty farce
SCOREBOARD: Results from top European leagues
The Church of Pentecost discourages members from taking sensual pre-wedding photos
Hope as Gender Minister reveals missing Takoradi girls are alive
Zeepay CEO touts new Payment Systems and Services law
AngloGold Ashanti reopening: MPs push for enforcement of local content laws
Tech Tent: The power of influencers

MOST POPULAR
Woman's lip bitten off after getting lift to buy food
Korle Bu Teaching Hospital risks shutdown in March
Woman takes clothes off in front of bank manager in attempt to secure a loan
Armed robbers attack 49 passengers on Kintampo-Tamale highway
Supreme Court dismisses Exton Cubic case

LIFESTYLE
"I have likes, but I don’t have friends": Teenage girls talk loneliness
ODD NEWS
China develops App that lets you know when a person in debt is nearby
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Tech Tent: The power of influencers
OBITUARY
MR. EDMUND CHARLES HEYMANN
ELECTIONS
Referendum and district elections slated for Sept