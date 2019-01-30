An Ivorian MP and ex-sports minister has been sentenced to one year in jail and fined $520 (£400) for spreading fake news that incited violence.
Alain Lobognan had tweeted on 9 January that the state prosecutor had ordered the arrest of a fellow MP.
But the prosecutor said this was not the case and the tweet had caused demonstrations and violent clashes.
Mr Lobognan, who has been on hunger strike for 10 days, believes the case is politically motivated.
His lawyer, Affoussiata Bamba Lamine, said the MP - who was detained on 15 January - intends to appeal against the verdict.
She added that it was clearly a political trial as her client was close to Guillaume Soro, a former rebel leader and prime minster, who is now the speaker of the National Assembly.
Mr Soro and President Alassane Ouattara have recently fallen out ahead of elections scheduled for next year.
On Monday, Mr Ouattara told journalists that Mr Soro would be stepping down next month as parliamentary speaker.
Correspondents say Mr Soro may be considering running for president in 2020.
Have your say
More World Headlines
- Deadly polar vortex hits U.S.
- South Africa's largest trade union plans nationwide strike over large-scale layoffs
- EU rejects calls to reopen Brexit deal
- Ivorian MP jailed for 'fake news' tweet
- MPs back May's bid to change Brexit deal
- Animals electrocuted at South Africa park
- Canadian landscaper admits eight murders
- Zimbabweans urged to report army rapes
- Huawei denies wrongdoing after US criminal charges
- 6 Tanzanian children killed 'for body parts'
- Draft framework for Afghan peace 'agreed'
- Zimbabwe president 'appalled' at attack
- 614 terror-related deaths recorded across Africa in mid-January
- UK 'could ban' social media over suicide images
- Sudan's Bashir travels to Cairo to seek Egypt's backing as protests rage