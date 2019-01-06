Pentagon chief of staff Kevin Sweeney resigns

Pentagon chief of staff Kevin Sweeney resigns
Source: BBC
Date: 06-01-2019 Time: 12:01:30:pm
Share
Rear Admiral Kevin Sweeney is the third senior Pentagon official to resign in recent weeks

Department of Defence chief of staff Kevin Sweeney has resigned, a month after the Defence Secretary James Mattis announced his departure.

Rear Admiral Sweeney said in a statement that "the time is right to return to the private sector".

He is now the third senior Pentagon official to announce his resignation since President Donald Trump announced US forces would leave Syria.

Officials have said there is no timetable for the troop departure.

Rear Adm Sweeney held his post for two years from January 2017.

In a terse resignation letter, he said it had been an "an honour to serve" alongside his colleagues in the department, but made no mention of Mr. Trump.

His announcement comes days after General Mattis left his post early, after initially planning to stay in his role until February.

His departure adds to a sense of uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration's defence and foreign policies since the surprise announcement of the planned withdrawal from Syria, analysts say.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will embark on a week-long tour of the Middle East designed to reassure allies in the region.

Pentagon official quits

Image Caption: General Mattis announced his resignation in December

The former defence secretary hinted at policy differences with President Trump in his resignation letter.

Addressed to Mr. Trump directly, Gen Mattis's letter described his views on "treating allies with respect" and using "all the tools of American power to provide for the common defence".

"Because you have the right to have a secretary of defence whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position," he wrote.

Department spokeswoman Dana White also left her post after the president's surprise announcement on Syria, as did Brett McGurk, the presidential special envoy to the global coalition fighting so-called Islamic State.

 


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Real Sociedad stun Real Madrid with win at Bernabeu
Rooney's arrest for public intoxication due to mixing sleeping pills and alcohol
Messi, Suarez score as Barcelona increase La Liga lead to five points

Latest Stories

Messi, Suarez score as Barcelona increase La Liga lead to five points
Rooney's arrest for public intoxication due to mixing sleeping pills and alcohol
Real Sociedad stun Real Madrid with win at Bernabeu
Adom Nsoromma grand finale registers record numbers
Jasikan police release Togolese security incursionists
Enforce Supreme Court judgment on public funds - OccupyGhana
Gov't won't pay heed to lobbyist in selecting regional capitals - Dan Botwe
Prostitute arrested after reporting customer for not paying

MOST POPULAR
Four arrested over alleged 'rape to death' of plantain chips seller
Video: Owusu Bempah’s property vandalised after 2019 doom prophesies
BoG downgrades GN Bank to savings and loans company
Family of slain pastor killed by nephew speaks out
Time’s up! 5 banks likely to lose licenses

LIFESTYLE
Is it ever ok to ask your partner to lose weight?
ODD NEWS
Football fan spends 60 hours getting favorite team’s jersey tattooed on his body
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
CES 2019: Tech preview of the expo's hottest new gadgets
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Time to unite for Ayawaso West Wuogon victory – Dep NYA boss