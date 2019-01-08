Zambia seizes 'erection-causing' energy drink

Zambia seizes 'erection-causing' energy drink
Source: BBC
Date: 08-01-2019 Time: 05:01:11:pm
Share

Authorities in Zambia have ordered a local manufacturer to stop the production and distribution of an energy drink that reportedly caused a prolonged erection in a man.

The move comes after the Uganda National Drug Authority (NDA) said in a letter dated 28 December that it had tested samples from a bottle of Natural Power SX after a customer complained of constant sweating and an erection lasting nearly six hours.

NDA said the drink contained sildenafil citrate used to treat erectile dysfunction.

The drink is manufactured by Revin Zambia Limited, a company located in Ndola in the north of the country.

The company's General Manager, Vikas Kapoor, told the BBC's Newsday programme that to the best of his knowledge the energy drink does not contain any drugs.

In a joint statement, the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority, the Ndola City Council and the Zambia Bureau of Standards said they had instituted investigations in the matter and will release the findings to the public:

“Officers from the three institutions are on the ground to collect samples of the raw materials and of the finished product for analytical tests that will determine if there is any truth to the claims being made.

“The outcome of this investigation will be communicated to the public as soon as results are released," the statement said.

In Uganda, authorities have begun to impound the energy drink.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Photos: Watermelon seller beats man for setting fire to grass
No payments into Petroleum Holding Fund despite $46m revenue in 2018
Textile industry gets three years VAT exemption; Govt to lose GH¢40m annually
CEO quits after vegetative patient has baby

Latest Stories

Gov’t extorting money from 'long-suffering contractors' – Minority
Ya Naa funeral planning committee petition Otumfuo over frustrations
Photos: Watermelon seller beats man for setting fire to grass
Textile industry gets three years VAT exemption; Govt to lose GH¢40m annually
CEO quits after vegetative patient has baby
Video: Destruction in Chereponi
Zambia seizes 'erection-causing' energy drink
Bayern up Hudson-Odoi bid to £35m and offer Chelsea wonderkid No.10 shirt

MOST POPULAR
Four arrested over alleged 'rape to death' of plantain chips seller
Video: Owusu Bempah’s property vandalised after 2019 doom prophesies
BoG downgrades GN Bank to savings and loans company
Pope Francis appoints new Archbishop for Accra
NDC behind attack on my church; plans to assassinate me – Owusu-Bempah claims

LIFESTYLE
Just how filthy is your reusable water bottle?
ODD NEWS
Man asks for advice after accidentally proposing to girlfriend
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung adds rival Apple's iTunes to TVs
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Time to unite for Ayawaso West Wuogon victory – Dep NYA boss