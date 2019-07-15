Zuma denies being 'king of corrupt people'

Zuma denies being 'king of corrupt people'
Source: BBC
Date: 15-07-2019 Time: 12:07:00:pm
Share

South Africa's ex-President Jacob Zuma told a judge-led inquiry that allegations of corruption against him were a "conspiracy" aimed at removing him from the political scene. 

He was appearing for the first time at the inquiry, which is investigating allegations that he oversaw a web of corruption during his term in office.

His supporters cheered when he entered the building. 

Mr Zuma was forced to resign as president in February 2018. 

He was replaced by his then deputy Cyril Ramaphosa, who promised to tackle corruption in South Africa. Mr Ramaphosa described Mr Zuma's nine years in office as "wasted".

The allegations against Mr Zuma focus on his relationship with the controversial Gupta family, which was accused of influencing cabinet appointments and winning lucrative state tenders through corruption. 

He has also been accused of taking bribes from logistics firm Bosasa, run by the Watson family. 

They all deny allegations of wrongdoing. 


What did Mr Zuma say? 

Accreditation badges for supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma gather outside the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Johannesburg, South Africa, 15 July 2019.
Jacob Zuma's supporters appeared at the inquiry wearing badges to show their support for him

Looking relaxed and at times animated, Mr Zuma alleged that foreign intelligence agencies, which he did not name, were behind a decades-long plot to remove him from office.

"I have been vilified, alleged to be the king of corrupt people," Mr Zuma told the inquiry led by Judge Ray Zondo. 

"I have been given every other name and I have never responded to those issues," he added.

He objected to allegations that he had allowed the state to be "captured" by the Gupta family, and had auctioned the country. 

"Did I auction Table mountain? Did I auction Johannesburg?" he said.

On the eve of the hearing Mr Zuma was in a good mood. He tweeted a video of himself laughing at the chant "Zuma must fall!"


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Photos: Kinaata, Mama Zimbi, Capt. Smart, others wow fans as models
Azumah pays tribute to former opponent Whitaker
Krachi West supports 50 PWDs with start-up kits
Video of chief allegedly slaughtering human is false - Police


Infographic: What can $200m for new Parliamentary chamber do?
Latest Stories

New High Court ruling on Afoko bail ‘shocking, bizarre’ – Kpebu
Rawlings’ dispatch rider shot, suffers broken arm
Video of chief allegedly slaughtering human is false - Police
Azumah pays tribute to former opponent Whitaker
Photos: Kinaata, Mama Zimbi, Capt. Smart, others wow fans as models
Krachi West supports 50 PWDs with start-up kits
Registrar dragged to Special Prosecutor for allegedly awarding himself ȼ2m contract

MOST POPULAR
South Africa grants visa-free status to Ghana
Bagbin, 4 other NDC MPs to leave Parliament
Freddie Blay buses for NPP hit with suit
Mayor disguises himself as disabled person to test public servants
Menzgold boss, Nana Appiah Mensah, is home! Due for court

LIFESTYLE
Is it possible to stay sexually attracted to your spouse for life?
ODD NEWS
Former boxing champion turned pastry chef creates amazing wedding cakes
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
‘Africa Gateway’ launched to give insights into promising African markets 
OBITUARY
Mrs. Henrietta Afia Konadu Okyere-Twum
ELECTIONS
Freddie Blay buses for NPP hit with suit