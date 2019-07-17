istanbul escort altyazılı porno

Africans 'twice as likely to be refused a UK visa'

Source: BBC
Date: 17-07-2019 Time: 01:07:56:pm
The study said the UK immigration system was "biased"

Africans are twice as likely to be refused UK visas than applicants from any other part of the world, a report by the All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPG) for Africa shows. 

The study said the UK immigration system was "biased or even discriminating" against Africans and was "not currently fit for purpose".

It presents multiple challenges, including the need to travel long distances to apply for a visa, financial discrimination and no right of appeal, the report said. 

“At a time when the UK needs to be ‘open for business’, the broken visas system is doing severe damage to UK-Africa relations across a variety of sectors," said Chi Onwurah MP, chair of the APPG for Africa. 

"It is embarrassing, patronising and insulting to African applicants and leaves the slogan of 'Global Britain' empty and meaningless," she added.


