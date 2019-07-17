Former president of ECOWAS Commission De Souza passes away

The former President of ECOWAS Commission, Marcel Alain De Souza, has passed away in Paris, Wednesday.
Mr de Souza was nominated by Benin at the 48th ordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the ECOWAS held in Abuja, Nigeria on December 17, 2015.
The 66-year-old born in Pobe, Benin headed the sub-regional organisation from April 8, 2016, to February 28, 2018.
The former President of the ECOWAS Commission held a Masters’ degree in Economic Science from the University of Dakar, Senegal, and a French postgraduate degree (DESS) in Administration and Banking from the Centre for Training and Banking Studies (COFEB).
He served as an Internal Auditor at the main branch of BCEAO in Cotonou, National Director of BCEAO in Benin and then Director of Administration of the same financial institution in Dakar.
In Benin, he was once a Member of the National Assembly, Head of Economic and Financial Affairs at the Presidency and the Special Adviser to the President of the Republic on money and banking matters.
He was also Minister for Development, Economic Analysis and Prospects from May 2011 to June 2015.
In a press release hours after his death, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean Claude Kassi Brou, on behalf of the group conveyed its condolences to the family of the late distinguished leader and to government of Benin.
