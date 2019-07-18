istanbul escort altyazılı porno

Kenya deports 17 foreign directors of betting firms

Kenya deports 17 foreign directors of betting firms
Source: Reuters
Date: 18-07-2019 Time: 01:07:17:am
Share

Kenya’s war on betting reached new heights on Wednesday when its interior ministry ordered the deportation of 17 foreign directors of betting firms operating in the country.

The deportation order comes almost a week after ordering telecoms firm Safaricom to stop processing payments for sports betting firms.

Online sports betting companies such as SportPesa have grown rapidly in the East African nation in recent years, riding a wave of enthusiasm for sports, with the government putting their combined revenue at 200 billion shillings ($2 billion) last year, up from 2 billion shillings five years earlier.

However, that has raised government concern about the social impact of betting. In May, the country introduced new gambling regulations, including banning advertising outdoors and on social media.

The interior ministry said on July 1 that regulator Betting Control and Licensing Board had declined to renew licences of 19 firms while it reviewed their operations and shareholding structures.

“The cabinet secretary (minister) signed 17 deportation orders for directors of betting companies,” said Wangui Muchiri, the head of communications at the interior ministry. She declined further comment.

Reuters could not immediately ascertain those targeted but Kenya’s Daily Nation newspaper, citing unnamed sources, reported that they included nationals of Bulgaria, Italy, Russia and Poland.

Last week, the government ordered telecom companies to stop processing payments for the betting companies, saying their betting licences had not yet been renewed.


The gaming companies rely largely on Safaricom’s popular M-Pesa financial digital mobile platform to take bets, communicate with users and process payments.

Each betting firm is assigned a unique number, known as a pay-bill, which is used to process payments from users who place bets on their mobile phones and to pay off those who win.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
You can stay in this giant avocado, dubbed the ‘Avo-Condo’
Trump renews attacks on congresswomen of colour: ‘Let them leave’ America
Kenya deports 17 foreign directors of betting firms
Tech-savvy New Life Homeopathic Clinic wins prestigious award


Infographic: What can $200m for new Parliamentary chamber do?
Latest Stories

Tech-savvy New Life Homeopathic Clinic wins prestigious award
Trump renews attacks on congresswomen of colour: ‘Let them leave’ America
Kenya deports 17 foreign directors of betting firms
You can stay in this giant avocado, dubbed the ‘Avo-Condo’
AFCON 2019: Ighalo hands Nigeria bronze
Atletico Madrid sign Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier
Kotoko midfielder Kwame Bonsu completes move to Esperance
DR Congo: WHO declares Ebola outbreak global health emergency

MOST POPULAR
Miss Ghana winners trend after being labelled "ugly"
Bagbin, 4 other NDC MPs to leave Parliament
'I know my level!' - Beyoncé  features Shatta Wale on new album
Freddie Blay buses for NPP hit with suit
An entire family is wiped out a day in road crashes - Report

LIFESTYLE
Tech-savvy New Life Homeopathic Clinic wins prestigious award
ODD NEWS
Ugandan cows 'to get birth certificates'
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
Google's Project Dragonfly 'terminated' in China
OBITUARY
Mrs. Henrietta Afia Konadu Okyere-Twum
ELECTIONS
Freddie Blay buses for NPP hit with suit