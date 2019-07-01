Nigerian pastor accused of rape takes 'leave of absence'

A Nigerian pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, who is at the centre of a rape allegation, which he denies, says he's taking a "leave of absence from the pulpit of the church".
In a video circulating on social media, Pastor Fatoyinbo was accused by a woman of raping her twice before she turned 18. He has said that he was "absolutely innocent".
In a statement on Instagram released on Monday, he said he has spoken to Christian leaders around the world and he has now decided to step aside temporarily.
The allegations against him started a huge social media conversation as people shared stories of alleged sexual abuse.
