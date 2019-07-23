Second prison riot in Cameroon

Inmates have burnt down part of a prison in south-west Cameroon in protest over being detained on charges of secession, rebellion and terrorism.
Security forces fired shots and teargas to restore order at the facility in the town of Buea on Tuesday. It is not yet clear if there are any casualties.
A video showing smoke billowing from the prison amid sounds of repeated gunfire was shared online:
Buea - Prison centraleJuly 23, 2019
23/07/2019
Voici les images de la prison de Buea.
Biya a tué le Cameroun.https://t.co/wUB0bQuU8m https://t.co/jnolF35KM2 pic.twitter.com/0ETb7FgU9i
This week there has also been a riot inside a prison in the capital Yaoundé following a protest by inmates accused of involvement in the Anglophone separatist rebellion.
More than 1,000 people have been detained in connection with the conflict which has displaced more than half a million people since it broke out in the country's English-speaking regions in 2016.
The separatists are fighting for a breakaway state they call Ambazonia.
