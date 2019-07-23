Second prison riot in Cameroon

Second prison riot in Cameroon
Source: BBC
Date: 24-07-2019 Time: 03:07:58:pm
Inmates have burnt down part of a prison in south-west Cameroon in protest over being detained on charges of secession, rebellion and terrorism.

Security forces fired shots and teargas to restore order at the facility in the town of Buea on Tuesday. It is not yet clear if there are any casualties.

A video showing smoke billowing from the prison amid sounds of repeated gunfire was shared online:

This week there has also been a riot inside a prison in the capital Yaoundé following a protest by inmates accused of involvement in the Anglophone separatist rebellion.

More than 1,000 people have been detained in connection with the conflict which has displaced more than half a million people since it broke out in the country's English-speaking regions in 2016.

The separatists are fighting for a breakaway state they call Ambazonia.



