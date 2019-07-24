Yahya Jammeh accused of killing journalist

Yahya Jammeh accused of killing journalist
Source: AFP and Africanews.com
Date: 24-07-2019 Time: 12:07:05:am
Share

Former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh was accused on Monday of ordering the murder of AFP correspondent, Deyda Hydara, 15 years ago.

During a public hearing before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, a Gambian army officer admitted that he was directly involved in the murder of the journalist critical of Yahya Jammeh’s regime.

Deyda Hydara was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen in his car on the outskirts of the capital Banjul in December 2004.

Aged 58, the father of four and co-founder of the private newspaper The Point, was also the AFP correspondent and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in the Gambia.

Established by law in December 2017 and composed of 11 members, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission which investigates supposed crimes committed during the 22-year-long Jammeh regime began its hearings in January 2019.

Human rights defenders accuse Yahya Jammeh’s regime of systematically torturing opponents and journalists, extrajudicial executions, arbitrary detentions and forced disappearances.

Currently living in Equatorial Guinea on exile, Jammeh has denied involvement in Deyda’s murder



Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
My Rwanda experience
Take further legal actions to entrench freedom - Tarzan to GIBA, others
Non-economic factor affecting Ghana's economic dev't
5 ways to get over your ex


Infographic: What can $200m for new Parliamentary chamber do?
Latest Stories

SSNIT recoups GH¢378m from defaulting employers
Ghanaian student shines at China’s leading university
NGO leads campaign for Pantang Hospital facelift
5 ways to get over your ex
Take further legal actions to entrench freedom - Tarzan to GIBA, others
Non-economic factor affecting Ghana's economic dev't
My Rwanda experience
Apple releases update for old iPhones and iPads to fix GPS bug

MOST POPULAR
x
An entire family is wiped out a day in road crashes - Report
Left to rot: $2m Hyundai Gallopers sold for $276k
Video: Strika's handler hands over ¢40,000 to actor
Listen: 'Already' by Beyoncé ft Shatta Wale

LIFESTYLE
NGO leads campaign for Pantang Hospital facelift
ODD NEWS
Father pulls son out of school so he can focus on video games full time
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
Apple releases update for old iPhones and iPads to fix GPS bug
OBITUARY
Mr. John K Tachie Snr.
ELECTIONS
Freddie Blay buses for NPP hit with suit