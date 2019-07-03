Prayer-seeking thieves steal from church

Prayer-seeking thieves steal from church
Source: BBC
Date: 03-07-2019 Time: 06:07:52:pm
Share

Police in South Africa are looking for four suspects who allegedly robbed a church after demanding to be prayed for.

The four men entered the church in Port Elizabeth looking for the local pastor to pray for them for a pending court appearance .

When they realised he was not there they then stole a cellphone, laptops and an undisclosed amount of money.

Police spokesperson Alwin Labans told the BBC that the suspects were armed with knives.

“They found a 26-year-old man in the prayer room and demanded prayers from the pastor. They then pulled their knives and robbed him. They have yet to be identified but we are investigating the matter,” he said.

The men then took the church member to the kitchen while they plundered the church, in search of whatever valuables they could find.

Police say the robbery is being investigated.



Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Ghana is safe - Ayorkor Botchwey tells Ghanaians in China
ExxonMobil opens Ghana office to progress offshore exploration
Skinny criminal escapes jail by squeezing through bars of his cell
Atletico sign Felix for £113m in fifth most expensive transfer ever


Infographic: What can $200m for new Parliamentary chamber do?
Latest Stories

Health Ministry inaugurates National Medicine Price Committee
Why England is a developed nation and Ghana is not
GES to roll out decentralisation policy to monitor workers
This is what therapists tell people who are sick of being single
Internet wobble caused by Cloudflare glitch
Skinny criminal escapes jail by squeezing through bars of his cell
Boeing gives $100m to help 737 Max crash families
Nigeria agrees to join Africa free trade zone

MOST POPULAR
Video: A chained man's final moments before he was bludgeoned to death
Woyome loses case at African Court
I went to university without SHS education - Joe Mettle reveals struggles
Reshuffle in Parliament: Ken Agyapong replaced
Photos: Family of late Vice-President Amissah-Arthur marks first anniversary

LIFESTYLE
Health Ministry inaugurates National Medicine Price Committee
ODD NEWS
Skinny criminal escapes jail by squeezing through bars of his cell
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
Internet wobble caused by Cloudflare glitch
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region