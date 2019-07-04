Many missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

Many missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia
Source: BBC
Date: 04-07-2019 Time: 08:07:45:pm
At least 80 migrants are feared dead after a boat capsized off the coast of Tunisia. 

Four people were rescued from the inflatable vessel - which sank in waters near the town of Zarzis - but one died later in hospital, reports said.

The three Malians who were rescued said that they had set out from Zuwara in Libya. 

The country is a main departure point for migrants hoping to reach Europe.

Libya has been torn by violence and division since long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi was deposed and killed in 2011.

Thousands of migrants, many from sub-Saharan Africa, are being held in detention camps in the country.

On Wednesday at least 53 migrants were killed when a detention centre in Tripoli was hit by an air strike. 

In May at least 65 people drowned when their boat set off from Libya and sunk off the Tunisian coast.



