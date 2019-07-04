At least 80 migrants are feared dead after a boat capsized off the coast of Tunisia.
Four people were rescued from the inflatable vessel - which sank in waters near the town of Zarzis - but one died later in hospital, reports said.
The three Malians who were rescued said that they had set out from Zuwara in Libya.
The country is a main departure point for migrants hoping to reach Europe.
Libya has been torn by violence and division since long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi was deposed and killed in 2011.
Thousands of migrants, many from sub-Saharan Africa, are being held in detention camps in the country.
On Wednesday at least 53 migrants were killed when a detention centre in Tripoli was hit by an air strike.
In May at least 65 people drowned when their boat set off from Libya and sunk off the Tunisian coast.
Have your say
More World Headlines
- China separating Muslim children from families
- Two die in Lagos pipeline explosion
- Many missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia
- Boeing gives $100m to help 737 Max crash families
- Nigeria agrees to join Africa free trade zone
- Libya migrants: UN says attack could be war crime
- Prayer-seeking thieves steal from church
- New Mexico woman accused of torturing her children, boiling their puppies
- At least 40 killed after airstrike targets migrant center in Libya
- Boeing gives $100m to help 737 Max crash families
- 'My mother died without telling me I had HIV'
- Dubai ruler's wife in UK 'in fear of her life'
- 'Air strike kills 40' at Libya migrant centre
- Over 50 Nigerians killed while siphoning fuel from crashed tanker
- Ursula von der Leyen nominated to lead EU Commission