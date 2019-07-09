There have been violent clashes outside Nigeria's National Assembly between police and Shia protesters.
Protesters say officers shot two people dead, but the police said they had used "minimum force" and that eight security personnel were injured.
The members of the pro-Iran Shia Muslim sect, the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), were protesting against the detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky.
He has been detained since 2015.
The police said that two of their officers had been shot in the leg and six others injured by clubs and stones.
They added that 40 members of the sect had been arrested.
IMN member, Abdullahi Muhammad Musa, told Reuters that police opened fire, killing two protesters, as they tried to enter the assembly building peacefully.
Sheikh Zakzaky's followers have been protesting regularly since he was arrested in the aftermath of clashes between his followers and the army.
The army had accused his followers of attempting to assassinate the chief of army staff, which the IMN denied.
The army killed 347 members of the IMN in those clashes, whereas one soldier was killed, a judicial review found.
Sheikh Zakzaky made his first public court appearance since he was arrested in May 2018 in Kaduna High Court in north-west Nigeria. The case continues.
Have your say
More World Headlines
- UK Ambassador to US resigns over ‘inept’ Trump regime comment
- Violent clashes at Nigerian parliament protest
- She wrote a poem about a vagina, It landed her in jail
- Wealthy US financier charged with sex trafficking minors
- South African teens fly from Cape to Cairo in homemade plane
- Trump administration 'uniquely dysfunctional', says UK ambassador to U.S.
- Boko Haram kills at least five soldiers in northeast Nigeria
- Iran nuclear deal: Government announces enrichment breach
- Will Facebook's digital money Libra be good for Africa?
- California earthquake: Larger 7.1 magnitude quake hits
- Sudan crisis: Military and opposition agree to power-sharing deal
- This man lost his entire family in Boeing 737 Max Ethiopian plane crash
- China separating Muslim children from families
- Two die in Lagos pipeline explosion
- Many missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia