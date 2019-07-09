Violent clashes at Nigerian parliament protest

Violent clashes at Nigerian parliament protest
Source: BBC
Date: 09-07-2019 Time: 11:07:40:pm
Share

There have been violent clashes outside Nigeria's National Assembly between police and Shia protesters.

Protesters say officers shot two people dead, but the police said they had used "minimum force" and that eight security personnel were injured.

The members of the pro-Iran Shia Muslim sect, the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), were protesting against the detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky.

He has been detained since 2015.

The police said that two of their officers had been shot in the leg and six others injured by clubs and stones.

They added that 40 members of the sect had been arrested.

IMN member, Abdullahi Muhammad Musa, told Reuters that police opened fire, killing two protesters, as they tried to enter the assembly building peacefully.

Sheikh Zakzaky's followers have been protesting regularly since he was arrested in the aftermath of clashes between his followers and the army.


The army had accused his followers of attempting to assassinate the chief of army staff, which the IMN denied.

The army killed 347 members of the IMN in those clashes, whereas one soldier was killed, a judicial review found.

Sheikh Zakzaky made his first public court appearance since he was arrested in May 2018 in Kaduna High Court in north-west Nigeria. The case continues.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Inside story: How Presec, St. Augustine, St Peters got to NSMQ finals
'Unpaid' contractors besiege Roads and Highways Ministry
UK Ambassador to US resigns over ‘inept’ Trump regime comment
'Which career will you pursue in future?': NSMQ2019 finalists answer


Infographic: What can $200m for new Parliamentary chamber do?
Latest Stories

UNDP partners Tony Elumelu Foundation to empower 100,000 young entrepreneurs
Gov't working on gas law to regulate industry
Family struggling to get justice for defiled daughter
'Which career will you pursue in future?': NSMQ2019 finalists answer
Gov't has recruited 59,000 teachers since 2017 - Education Minister
Inflation rate for June drops to 9.1%
Video: High Court places injunction on MUSIGA elections
Watch: The ‘super subs’ at NSMQ2019 - Newton and Nathaniel

MOST POPULAR
Woman dies on her way to engagement ceremony
Video: Soldier allegedly locked up for campaigning against new chamber
NSMQ2019: Gey Hey reduce two NSMQ giants to dust
GCB Bank staff commits suicide
Presec suffocates two NSMQ giants

LIFESTYLE
Only the best nurses would be exported – Health Ministry
ODD NEWS
Emirati businessman wants to tow icebergs from Antarctica to the Arabian Gulf
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
Ghana loses out on 2019 Telecoms Maturity Index
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
'We're part of the problem; we make EC's work difficult' - Kufuor