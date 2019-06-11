Final 10 contenders named in race to No 10

Final 10 contenders named in race to No 10
The final candidates for the Tory leadership race have been confirmed, with 10 running to become the next PM.

Jeremy Hunt, Dominic Raab, Matt Hancock and Michael Gove - who launched their campaigns ahead of the nomination deadline - are all on the final list.

Conservative MPs will now take part in a series of votes to whittle the candidates down to the final two.

The two MPs will then face the wider Tory membership to decide on the next leader of their party, and the country.

Vice chairman of the party's backbench 1922 committee Dame Cheryl Gillan announced the list.

The candidates are:

  • Environment Secretary Michael Gove
  • Health Secretary Matt Hancock
  • Former Chief Whip Mark Harper
  • Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt
  • Home Secretary Sajid Javid
  • Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson
  • Former Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom
  • Former Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey
  • Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab
  • International Development Secretary Rory Stewart

To be allowed to run, the MPs needed to have a proposer, a seconder and the support of six other members.

Sam Gyimah, the only contender backing another referendum on Brexit, withdrew from the race shortly after nominations closed, saying there was not enough time to build support.


Mrs May officially stepped down as the leader of the Conservative Party last week, but will remain as prime minister until her successor is chosen.

 


