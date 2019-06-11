The final candidates for the Tory leadership race have been confirmed, with 10 running to become the next PM.
Jeremy Hunt, Dominic Raab, Matt Hancock and Michael Gove - who launched their campaigns ahead of the nomination deadline - are all on the final list.
Conservative MPs will now take part in a series of votes to whittle the candidates down to the final two.
The two MPs will then face the wider Tory membership to decide on the next leader of their party, and the country.
Vice chairman of the party's backbench 1922 committee Dame Cheryl Gillan announced the list.
The candidates are:
- Environment Secretary Michael Gove
- Health Secretary Matt Hancock
- Former Chief Whip Mark Harper
- Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt
- Home Secretary Sajid Javid
- Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson
- Former Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom
- Former Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey
- Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab
- International Development Secretary Rory Stewart
To be allowed to run, the MPs needed to have a proposer, a seconder and the support of six other members.
Sam Gyimah, the only contender backing another referendum on Brexit, withdrew from the race shortly after nominations closed, saying there was not enough time to build support.
Mrs May officially stepped down as the leader of the Conservative Party last week, but will remain as prime minister until her successor is chosen.
Have your say
More World Headlines
- Chemical castration: Alabama enacts new paedophile law
- Woman gives birth, sits exams 30 minutes later
- Final 10 contenders named in race to No 10
- US envoy to visit Sudan amid crisis
- Mexico given 45 days to curb migrant flow
- Attack on Mali village kills 100
- Blaze destroys 20 flats in east London
- Incidents in Sudan cause 'pain and concern' - Pope Francis
- Hong Kong protesters demonstrate against extradition bill
- Sudan crisis: 'Mass arrests' ahead of general strike
- US-Mexico talks: Agreement to avoid tariffs reached, says Trump
- Where are Liberia's missing millions?
- Trump delivers rare unifying message
- No luxury vehicles: South African provincial head buys ambulances
- South Africa: Toddler killed by leopard in Kruger National Park