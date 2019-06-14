Kenyan MP arrested 'for slapping female colleague'

Share

Mr Kassim, MP for Wajir East in north-eastern Kenya, is accused of attacking Ms Gedi in the parliament building car park after confronting her about why she had not allocated money to his area.

Male MPs then made fun of their female counterparts in parliament over the incident, MP Sabina Wanjiru Chege told BBC Focus on Africa.

"Some of our male colleagues started mocking us and saying it was slapping day," she said.

Ms Chege added that they said "women needed to have manners" and "we need to know how to treat men".

Wajir Women Rep Fatuma Gedi allegedly assaulted inside parliament buildings by Rashid Kassim Mp Wajir East.#ArrestHonKassim pic.twitter.com/zSxpO1nzjM — Hon Lee Makwiny (@leemakwiny) June 13, 2019

Female MPs subsequently walked out of parliament, demanding the arrest of Mr Kassim, who was subsequently detained.

"We are all members of parliament… we are no lesser than them," Ms Chege said.

Mr Kassim has not commented on the incident.