Patient with 'Ebola-like symptoms' in Kenya
Source: BBC
Date: 17-06-2019 Time: 07:06:05:am
A woman with symptoms "similar to those exhibited by Ebola patients" is being treated in an isolation ward in a hospital in the west of Kenya, a statement from Kericho county government says.

The staff took all necessary precautions and made sure that "there was minimal contact between the patient and other persons" at Kericho County Referral Hospital, the statement adds.

Blood samples have been taken and results are expected within the next 24 hours.

The authorities have been swift in reassuring the public that all steps are being taken to ensure their safety and they emphasise that Ebola-like symptoms can be a feature of several other conditions.

The Ugandan authorities are trying to stop a possible outbreak thereImage caption: The Ugandan authorities are trying to stop a possible outbreak there

An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed more than 1,400 people. Two people died of the disease in Uganda last week, which neighbours both DR Congo and Kenya.

Health officials in Kericho county say the patient had travelled from Malaba, which is on the border with Uganda, reports the BBC's Anne Soy.

There have not been any reported cases near Malaba, close to eastern Uganda. The outbreak in Uganda has been in the west of the country.



