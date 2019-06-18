Ethiopia lawyers to sue over internet blackout

Ethiopia lawyers to sue over internet blackout
Source: BBC
Date: 18-06-2019 Time: 03:06:29:pm
Share
Ethio Telecom is the only provider of phone and internet services in Ethiopia

A group of Ethiopian lawyers are planning to sue the country's state-run monopoly telecoms provider over the internet shutdown, which is now in its eighth day.

They argue that it amounts to denying citizens access to information, which they say is unconstitutional, lawyer Yohannes Enyew told BBC Amharic.

The blackout, which began last Tuesday, is affecting many parts of the country. The service resumed in the capital, Addis Ababa, on Friday afternoon but appears to be down in much of the rest of Ethiopia.

It has returned sporadically over the past week, but not for long periods of time.

The text messaging service has also been shut down since Thursday.

Ethio Telecom has not commented on the reasons behind the shutdown. But people believe it is aimed at stopping people cheating in school exams, which are currently under way.

Mr Yohannes admitted that the case could take months to reach a conclusion but he wants to create an awareness that it is possible for citizens to sue companies.

He said that if the case failed on constitutional grounds the lawyers would attempt to sue Ethio Telecom for loss of earnings.


According to Netblocks, an organisation which monitors freedom of access to the internet, a one-day shutdown of the internet costs Ethiopia at least $4.5m (£3.6m).

The lawyer, who also teaches law at a university, said that his students had not been able to access study materials because of the shutdown.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
CID invites Nigerian Prof over 'inciting' comments
800 school facilities to ease SHS over-crowding by September
Limited registration: Lawyer fears EC may disenfranchise first-time voters
MTN to empower 100 persons with disability to mark 10th MoMo anniversary 

Latest Stories

Homemade plane built by South African teens makes historic flight
Marta becomes World Cup finals leading scorer as Brazil join Italy in last 16
800 school facilities to ease SHS over-crowding by September
Limited registration: Lawyer fears EC may disenfranchise first-time voters
MTN to empower 100 persons with disability to mark 10th MoMo anniversary 
CID invites Nigerian Prof over 'inciting' comments
Police beef up security at Suame over retail feud
Ridge Hospital detains mother, week-old baby for non-payment of bill?

MOST POPULAR
The Nigerian kidnapper who recruits, trains Ghanaians
Canadian girls kidnap: Education Ministry PRO in trouble over Facebook post
Nigerians behind kidnapping of 2 Canadian girls
Martin Amidu's charges against Ayariga suffer in court
Ghana, Jamaica waive visa for citizens

LIFESTYLE
Men and women share the 'simple rules' for a better relationship
ODD NEWS
Mysterious condition causes woman’s breasts to grow uncontrollably
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
Homemade plane built by South African teens makes historic flight
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region