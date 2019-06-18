Morsi buried hours after collapsing in court

Share

The former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi has been buried in Cairo hours after he died suddenly after collapsing in court.

Several members of his family were present.

They had been refused permission to take his body to his home town for a public funeral.

The former Islamist president had been in prison for six years following his overthrow by the army in 2013.

Egyptian state television said he suffered a heart attack, but human rights groups have called for an impartial investigation into his death, saying there were serious questions about his treatment in custody.