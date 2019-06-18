The former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi has been buried in Cairo hours after he died suddenly after collapsing in court.
Several members of his family were present.
They had been refused permission to take his body to his home town for a public funeral.
The former Islamist president had been in prison for six years following his overthrow by the army in 2013.
Egyptian state television said he suffered a heart attack, but human rights groups have called for an impartial investigation into his death, saying there were serious questions about his treatment in custody.
Have your say
More World Headlines
- I'm treated worse than Abe Lincoln - Trump
- Morsi buried hours after collapsing in court
- '8 million Nigerian children' miss out on education
- Nigeria suicide blast kills 30 at video hall
- Egypt's ousted president Morsi dies in court
- India magician disappears in river after Houdini trick
- Patient with 'Ebola-like symptoms' in Kenya
- Netanyahu's wife admits misusing public funds
- Roadside bomb kills several police officers in east Kenya
- Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner took in at least $135m in 2019
- Hong Kong suspends controversial extradition bill after mass protests
- Outrage in Tanzania over wig and hair extension tax
- Christchuch attack suspect pleads not guilty
- Kenyan MP arrested 'for slapping female colleague'
- German court rules mass-killing of male chicks legal