A black South African MP says she punched a man in self-defence after he allegedly hurled racial abuse at her.
Phumzile van Damme from the opposition Democratic Alliance said she got into a row with a white woman at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront when the man intervened.
She said the man, who was white, was "threatening violence" and used vulgar language to tell her to get out, referring to her as "you black".
The V&A Waterfront, a top tourist site, has apologised for the incident.
Ms van Damme was unhappy with the treatment she received from a security officer when she reported the incident.
"We regret this incident, which we did not handle with the necessary objectivity, respect and empathy," the V&A Waterfront said on its Twitter account.
Ms van Damme said she was standing in a queue in the supermarket when she had a quarrel with a woman who allegedly told her she would "push [her] aside".
"Then when I went out, she was standing there with her family in a threatening manner. And I went to her and said, 'why are you looking at me in a threatening manner?' Then she said, 'it's because you're black', Ms van Damme said in a video on Twitter.
She said a man, who was with the woman, "was threatening violence so in self-defence I punched him in the head".
Ms van Damme said she accepted V&A Waterfront's apology and their commitment not to tolerate unacceptable behaviour from its patrons.
She has, however, threatened to file charges with the police.
I requested CCTV footage from the CEO of the V&A and he informed me it can only be made available to SAPS in terms of the law. I will be laying charges tomorrow, I unfortunately do not know the names of the racist family but I hope @SAPoliceService will be able to track them down— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 18, 2019
Have your say
More World Headlines
- South African MP punches man during alleged racist incident
- Jamal Khashoggi killing: Saudi crown prince 'should face investigation' - UN
- 70.8 million people displaced worldwide - UNHCR
- Trump formally launches 2020 re-election bid
- South Africa prez buys lunch himself on busy day in Cape Town
- Germany's Angela Merkel 'fine' after seen shaking in heatwave
- Baby cut from womb in US murder case dies
- Ethiopia lawyers to sue over internet blackout
- I'm treated worse than Abe Lincoln - Trump
- Morsi buried hours after collapsing in court
- '8 million Nigerian children' miss out on education
- Nigeria suicide blast kills 30 at video hall
- Egypt's ousted president Morsi dies in court
- India magician disappears in river after Houdini trick
- Patient with 'Ebola-like symptoms' in Kenya