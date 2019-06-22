Ugandan activist to be prosecuted over president's mother

Ugandan activist to be prosecuted over president's mother
Source: BBC
Date: 22-06-2019 Time: 10:06:39:am
Share
Stella Nyanzi appeared in court to hear that she has a case to answer

A Ugandan court has ruled that activist Stella Nyanzi must defend herself against charges of cyber harassment and offensive communication against President Yoweri Museveni.

The prosecution accuses Ms Nyanzi of posting a Facebook message in September about the president and his late mother that was deemed to be obscene, lewd and indecent.

The prosecution also says Ms Nyanzi’s post disturbed the peace and right to privacy of the president.

Her lawyer Isaac Semakadde says her defence witnesses include law dons from Uganda's prestigious Makerere University, where she worked as a researcher.

If convicted of cyber harassment, she could be fined or be jailed for up to three years, or get both a fine and jail time.

Ms Nyanzi was arrested in November and has been jailed in Luzira prison since then. She has refused bail.

She returns to court on the 26 June to start her defence.



Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
NSMQ2019: These 3 schools turned ‘Problem of the Day’ to 'Play of the Day’
Despite Group affiliate apologises to Ibrahim Mahama
Shake up in police hierarchy; 6 new regions get police commanders
Gospel musician arrested over HIV/AIDS cure claims

Latest Stories

2019NSMQ: Francis Xavier prays for hope after shock defeat
NSMQ2019: St John’s Grammar shrugs off Japass, NASS
DJ Switch to support Cape Coast school with educational materials
Gospel musician arrested over HIV/AIDS cure claims
Minority Leader urges EC to publish registered voters daily
Shake up in police hierarchy; 6 new regions get police commanders
Despite Group affiliate apologises to Ibrahim Mahama
Law barring foreigners from retail trade unenforceable – Lawyer

MOST POPULAR
The Nigerian kidnapper who recruits, trains Ghanaians
Martin Amidu's charges against Ayariga suffer in court
Ghana, Jamaica waive visa for citizens
Video: Customers storm Zoe Outreach Embassy to demand locked-up investment
Judge throws out Speaker of Parliament immunity letter again

LIFESTYLE
The healthy vegetable that can poison your liver
ODD NEWS
US Senators receive classified briefing on UFO sightings
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
Apple recalls older 15-inch MacBook Pros because the batteries could catch fire
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region