Soyinka's son: Respect our senior citizens

Soyinka's son: Respect our senior citizens
Source: BBC
Date: 27-06-2019 Time: 07:06:02:pm
Share

The son of Nigerian playwright Wole Soyinka has weighed in on the debate about whether his father should have been forced to move from an aeroplane's window seat by a much younger man.

The incident inspired a lot of social media commentary earlier this week as some interpreted it as the youth of Nigeria standing up for themselves. It began to take on a metaphorical edge as it was seen as a microcosm of Nigeria today.

It seems that Soyinka, 84, mistakenly sat in the window seat and was later told to move by the person who had been assigned the seat. A nearby passenger relayed the incident on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

@professorwolesoyinka #celebrategreatness #relationshipsmatter met one of the greatest Nigerians walking the earth today and as with other times, he was genteel, witty, forthright and humble. My smile gives me away as he permitted the picture whereas he would have preferred to get back to his newspapers. Then we boarded the flight and after assisting him with his bags, he took the window seat and promptly started reading again. A few minutes later this young man, baseball cap, t-shirt to show his muscled chest and tattooed biceps boards the plane and tells Prof he is on his seat (which he was). Those of us including the cabin crew tried to reason with Bobo Fine to let the old man be but the chap refused. He insisted Prof should vacate his window seat, which the old man quietly did for his original aisle seat next to him. I couldn’t understand how we got to this point where we no longer have respect for elders, even if are so ignorant of the great global personalities in our midst. Is it too much to ask that an elderly man be allowed to remain in a seat allotted to you in the same business class cabin and the same row? Na wa o!

A post shared by Tonye Patrick Cole (@tonyepatrickcole) on

Now Soyinka's son, Olaokun Soyinka, has written a letter to take issue with the "social media warriors" who have congratulated the young man who made the Nobel Laureate move.

"Do our online youths see it as a badge of honour to avoid the courtesies that we see traditionally extended to our elders?" he asks.


Giving up a space for an older person is not only convention but common sense, he adds, as we will all be old one day.

Then relating how his father fought for the democratic rights of Nigerians Olaokun Soyinka says "respect for our senior citizens is also about history".

 


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Salakope houses seen Monday, vanish Wednesday
AFCON 2019: Madagascar continue fairytale debut with first victory
Danish city partners Water Company, TMA to improve water, sanitation
Germany's Angela Merkel seen shaking again in Berlin

Latest Stories

Nigeria’s Central Bank hints at new big bang bank shake-up
Mother, daughter and boyfriend held in Madrid organ sale murder plot
AFCON 2019: Algeria beat Senegal to reach last 16
Soyinka's son: Respect our senior citizens
Banks, Telcos urged to leverage sports to drive financial inclusion
Total cost of financial sector cleanup could hit ¢18bn by end of year
Give children 'less sugar in baby food'
We need single African Air Transport Market now – Bawumia

MOST POPULAR
Former Dep minister's son found dead in Manhattan 
Video: A chained man's final moments before he was bludgeoned to death
Manasseh's Folder: Even Akufo-Addo's wife will choose John Mahama over her husband on this
Missing SHS student found dead, family suspects murder
Anas exposes ‘pastor’ allegedly forcing orphan to eat own poop

LIFESTYLE
Give children 'less sugar in baby food'
ODD NEWS
Parents name son ‘Google’ hoping it will give him a leg up in life
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
How to install an Android app you can’t find in the Play Store
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region