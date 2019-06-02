Trump denies calling Meghan 'nasty' despite audio recording

Source: BBC
Date: 02-06-2019 Time: 04:06:14:pm
US President Donald Trump has denied calling the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, "nasty" despite the comments being recorded.

"I never called Meghan Markle 'nasty'," he tweeted on Sunday, adding: "Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold!"

Mr Trump made his remarks about the duchess in a Sun newspaper interviewahead of his state visit to the UK.

The US former actress has been a vocal critic of Mr Trump.

She supported his Democratic challenger, Hillary Clinton, in the 2016 election and has referred to him as "divisive" and a "misogynist".

Told of her comments during his interview with the Sun, President Trump said it was the first time he had heard them.

"I didn't know that. What can I say? I didn't know that she was nasty," he said.

He went on to say that he was glad she had joined the royal family and he believed she would make a "very good" princess.


"It is nice, and I am sure she will do excellently," he said.

On Saturday the Sun posted an audio recording of the interview on its website.

Following Mr Trump's denial on Twitter the day after the interview was published, several commentators pointed out that the remarks were on tape.

The duchess, married to Britain's Prince Harry, gave birth to the couple's first child in May. She is on maternity leave and not expected to meet President Trump during his visit from 3 to 5 June.

Police and the Horse Guards move past US and British flags along The Mall in advance of President Donald Trump's state visit to Britain. June 2, 2019

London is gearing up for President Trump's state visit


