Deadly cyclone tears into Zimbabwe

Deadly cyclone tears into Zimbabwe
Source: BBC
Date: 16-03-2019 Time: 02:03:22:pm
Share
The storm had earlier caused destruction in Mozambique

A tropical storm has swept away bridges and homes in eastern Zimbabwe, killing at least 24 people, officials say.

Cyclone Idai cut off power and communications in parts of Manicaland province on the border with Mozambique. Some 40 people are missing.

People fled from their homes to the slopes of mountain and were waiting to be rescued, but strong winds have hampered helicopter flights.

In Mozambique, where Idai made landfall on Thursday, at least 19 people died.

Flooding across the rest of the country had already killed nearly 70 people before the storm's arrival.

Zimbabwe's information ministry said the town of Chimanimani had been cut from the rest of Manicaland province. The country's national army was leading the rescue efforts, it added.

Destruction in Mozambique

Houses were destroyed by the tropical storm in Mozambique

The death toll was expected to rise as authorities continued to assess the situation.

Jacob Mafume, a spokesman for the opposition Movement for Democratic Change, said a "serious humanitarian crisis [was] unfolding" in the east of the country.

The cyclone hit Mozambique with winds of up to 177km/h (106 mph). It cut off more than 500,000 residents in the port city of Beira, one the country's largest cities. Roads were flooded and the airport was shut down.

Mozambique has been struck by severe cyclones in the past, including Eline in 2000, when 350 people died and 650,000 were displaced across the wider region.

Beira has often seen the worst of the storms and has worked to limit the effects of rising waters brought about by climate change through a series of infrastructure projects.

 

 


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
PDS suspends load shedding
CID Boss, 19 others promoted by Akufo-Addo
Celebrating a science hero: Prof. Eric Yirenkyi Danquah
Malta visa waiver for only diplomatic passports holders – Foreign Affairs Ministry


Mega discount online store Ghana expands its products range & introduce new retail shopping experience
Latest Stories

Salah ends drought as Liverpool go top
GIPC assures of speedy streamlining of Ghana's business regulations
Avicii's first posthumous track to drop next week
Police drops Nelly sex assault inquiry
Video: Stop reading meanings into my ‘Toto’ song – Edem
Video: I feel underrated – Edem after 10 years of doing music
Goldcorp shareholders approve Newmont’s $10bn takeover bid
Video: I’m not impressed with state of my pocket – Edem talks about cedi depreciation

MOST POPULAR
Benchmark value of import duties slashed by up to 50%
Winners at 2019 edition of the 3Music Awards
Photos: Shatta Wale shatters 2019 3Music Awards, bags 8 awards
Popular Nollywood actress dies after childbirth
Court orders arrest of popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda

LIFESTYLE
10 myths about sex that many adults still believe
ODD NEWS
This man was the only passenger on a Boeing 737 plane
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Students allegedly scammed Apple out of nearly $1m in iPhone replacements
OBITUARY
Madam Diana Darkua Dodoo
ELECTIONS
Hold leaders accountable for acts of their party militias- PPP