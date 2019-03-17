Biden 'mistakenly' announces he's running

Biden 'mistakenly' announces he's running
Source: BBC
Date: 17-03-2019 Time: 10:03:09:am
Share

Joe Biden appeared to announce his candidacy for the 2020 US election, before immediately correcting himself.

The former vice-president made the slip while addressing 1,000 Democrats at a dinner in his home state of Delaware.

He said his record was the most progressive "of anyone running for the United-" before correcting himself and saying, "anybody who would run".

The audience stood up and chanted "run Joe run", while Mr Biden crossed himself and said, "I didn't mean it!"

Addressing party brokers and leaders in the city of Dover, Mr Biden, 76, said that it was time to restore the country's "backbone", but that they needed a political consensus to move beyond what he called today's "mean", "petty" and "vicious" political landscape.

"I'm told I get criticised by the new left," he said, referring to a group of popular new left-wing Democrats that includes congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. "I have the most progressive record of anybody running for the United- "

He then corrected himself, saying: "Anybody who would run."

As the diners rose to their feet and chanted "run Joe run", he laughed and insisted, "I didn't mean it!"

"Of anybody who would run," he continued. "Because folks, we have to bring this country back together again."

Mr Biden, who was Barack Obama's second-in-command from 2009 to 2017, added that the 2020 election will be the most important vote in a century.

Speculation that Mr Biden would announce his candidacy has reached feverish levels.

If he were to run, he would be entering an increasingly crowded race - with 15 other Democrats have already declared their bids.

Among them are senators Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders, who ran against Hillary Clinton in 2016. Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke joined the race last week.

 


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
PDS suspends load shedding
CID Boss, 19 others promoted by Akufo-Addo
Celebrating a science hero: Prof. Eric Yirenkyi Danquah
Malta visa waiver for only diplomatic passports holders – Foreign Affairs Ministry


Mega discount online store Ghana expands its products range & introduce new retail shopping experience
Latest Stories

Salah ends drought as Liverpool go top
GIPC assures of speedy streamlining of Ghana's business regulations
Avicii's first posthumous track to drop next week
Police drops Nelly sex assault inquiry
Video: Stop reading meanings into my ‘Toto’ song – Edem
Video: I feel underrated – Edem after 10 years of doing music
Goldcorp shareholders approve Newmont’s $10bn takeover bid
Video: I’m not impressed with state of my pocket – Edem talks about cedi depreciation

MOST POPULAR
Benchmark value of import duties slashed by up to 50%
Winners at 2019 edition of the 3Music Awards
Photos: Shatta Wale shatters 2019 3Music Awards, bags 8 awards
Popular Nollywood actress dies after childbirth
Court orders arrest of popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda

LIFESTYLE
10 myths about sex that many adults still believe
ODD NEWS
This man was the only passenger on a Boeing 737 plane
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Students allegedly scammed Apple out of nearly $1m in iPhone replacements
OBITUARY
Madam Diana Darkua Dodoo
ELECTIONS
Hold leaders accountable for acts of their party militias- PPP