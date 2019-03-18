US puts $1m bounty on Osama bin Laden's son

US puts $1m bounty on Osama bin Laden's son
Source: CNN
Date: 18-03-2019 Time: 03:03:23:am
Share
US officials estimate Hamza bin Laden is between the ages of 30 and 33.

A son of Osama bin Laden is emerging as a leader in al Qaeda, the US State Department says, and it's willing to pay up to $1 million for information on his whereabouts.

Hamza bin Laden, whose father was killed by US Navy SEALs in Pakistan in 2011, is taking the reins of the terror group, the State Department said late Thursday.

"Hamza bin Laden ... is emerging as a leader" in the al Qaeda franchise, the department said in a statement. "He has released audio and video messages on the Internet, calling on his followers to launch attacks against the United States and its Western allies, and he has threatened attacks against the United States in revenge for the May 2011 killing of his father by US military forces."

The State Department said items seized from the elder bin Laden's hiding place in Pakistan at the time of his death indicated he was grooming Hamza bin Laden to replace him as al Qaeda's leader.

The younger bin Laden is married to the daughter of Mohammed Atta, the lead hijacker in the September 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, the State Department said.

As American officials hunt him down, UN member states are required to freeze Hamza bin Laden's assets, and comply with a travel ban and arms embargo, according to the State Department Bureau of Counterterrorism and Countering Violent Extremism.

US officials estimate Hamza bin Laden is between the ages of 30 and 33.

Saudi Arabia has revoked Hamza bin Laden's citizenship, official newspaper Um al-Qura reported Friday, citing a royal order issued to the Interior Ministry.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
PDS suspends load shedding
CID Boss, 19 others promoted by Akufo-Addo
Celebrating a science hero: Prof. Eric Yirenkyi Danquah
Malta visa waiver for only diplomatic passports holders – Foreign Affairs Ministry


Mega discount online store Ghana expands its products range & introduce new retail shopping experience
Latest Stories

Salah ends drought as Liverpool go top
GIPC assures of speedy streamlining of Ghana's business regulations
Avicii's first posthumous track to drop next week
Police drops Nelly sex assault inquiry
Video: Stop reading meanings into my ‘Toto’ song – Edem
Video: I feel underrated – Edem after 10 years of doing music
Goldcorp shareholders approve Newmont’s $10bn takeover bid
Video: I’m not impressed with state of my pocket – Edem talks about cedi depreciation

MOST POPULAR
Benchmark value of import duties slashed by up to 50%
Winners at 2019 edition of the 3Music Awards
Photos: Shatta Wale shatters 2019 3Music Awards, bags 8 awards
Popular Nollywood actress dies after childbirth
Court orders arrest of popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda

LIFESTYLE
10 myths about sex that many adults still believe
ODD NEWS
This man was the only passenger on a Boeing 737 plane
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Students allegedly scammed Apple out of nearly $1m in iPhone replacements
OBITUARY
Madam Diana Darkua Dodoo
ELECTIONS
Hold leaders accountable for acts of their party militias- PPP