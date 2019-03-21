Zambia bans 'Viagra' energy drink

Zambia bans 'Viagra' energy drink
Source: BBC
Date: 21-03-2019 Time: 04:03:54:pm
Share
Power Natural High Energy Drink SX is popular among Zambian men

The Zambian authorities have banned an energy drink after a Ugandan man complained it had caused him to have a prolonged erection.

Power Natural High Energy Drink SX, which is made in Zambia, is not marketed as a sexual aid.

But an investigation by Ugandan health authorities in December found that the beverage contained Sildenafil Citrata - the active ingredient in Viagra.

Since then, news of the drink's side-effects has boosted its popularity.

Journalist Kennedy Gondwe in Lusaka says there has been increased demand for the soft drink, which is sold in supermarkets and by street vendors across the country.

He says that despite the ban, the drink is still on sale in shops in the capital, Lusaka.

Viagra is the brand name of Sildenafil Citrate, the medication used to treat erectile dysfunction. It is normally only available on prescription.

The drink's manufacturer, Revin Zambia, has not commented on the ban.

Blue Viagra pills

Medical authorities say Viagra should only be available on prescription

Back in January, the company's general manager, Vikas Kapoor, told the BBC's Newsday programme that to the best of his knowledge, the energy drink did not contain any drugs.

But the Zambian authorities are unequivocal about the test results, which were announced on Wednesday.

"Results from both Zimbabwe and South Africa correlated with those obtained from the Foods and Drugs Laboratory that indicated a positive presence of Sildenafil Citrate," a statement from the Zambian authorities quoted by Reuters said.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia said reports about the drink's "unsuitability" should have been acted upon sooner.

Its head, Jerome Kanyika, told the BBC the ban was "a welcome move but also an embarrassment to us as a country because we had to rely on investigations by other countries".

Power Natural High Energy Drink SX is exported to other countries in the region, including Uganda, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

 


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
PDS suspends load shedding
CID Boss, 19 others promoted by Akufo-Addo
Celebrating a science hero: Prof. Eric Yirenkyi Danquah
Malta visa waiver for only diplomatic passports holders – Foreign Affairs Ministry


Mega discount online store Ghana expands its products range & introduce new retail shopping experience
Latest Stories

Salah ends drought as Liverpool go top
GIPC assures of speedy streamlining of Ghana's business regulations
Avicii's first posthumous track to drop next week
Police drops Nelly sex assault inquiry
Video: Stop reading meanings into my ‘Toto’ song – Edem
Video: I feel underrated – Edem after 10 years of doing music
Goldcorp shareholders approve Newmont’s $10bn takeover bid
Video: I’m not impressed with state of my pocket – Edem talks about cedi depreciation

MOST POPULAR
Benchmark value of import duties slashed by up to 50%
Winners at 2019 edition of the 3Music Awards
Photos: Shatta Wale shatters 2019 3Music Awards, bags 8 awards
Popular Nollywood actress dies after childbirth
Court orders arrest of popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda

LIFESTYLE
10 myths about sex that many adults still believe
ODD NEWS
This man was the only passenger on a Boeing 737 plane
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Students allegedly scammed Apple out of nearly $1m in iPhone replacements
OBITUARY
Madam Diana Darkua Dodoo
ELECTIONS
Hold leaders accountable for acts of their party militias- PPP