Corbyn calls for compromise to avoid no-deal Brexit

Corbyn calls for compromise to avoid no-deal Brexit
Source: BBC
Date: 22-03-2019 Time: 09:03:00:am
Share

Jeremy Corbyn says he is seeking a "constructive alternative" to the PM's deal, in order to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

The Labour leader was speaking after meeting the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, for talks in Brussels.

It comes ahead of an EU summit where Theresa May will ask EU leaders to postpone Brexit for three months.

Mr Corbyn said he did not believe the PM's deal "is a way forward".

"We are therefore looking at alternatives, and building a majority in Parliament that can agree on a future constructive economic relationship with the European Union," he told reporters after the meeting.

Mr Corbyn was joined by shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer for the talks, which also included European Commission Secretary-General Martin Selmayr.

He is also expected to meet seven European leaders at the two-day summit, which begins later.

Mr Corbyn has faced criticism after walking out of a Brexit meeting with the PM on Wednesday because Labour defectors, who are now members of the Independent Group, turned up.

Independent Group spokesman Chuka Umunna described the Labour leader's behaviour as "juvenile" at a time of national crisis.

After the meeting, other opposition party leaders said they were unimpressed with what they heard from the prime minister.

Mr Corbyn said there had been "a confusion" over the meeting, and he had held separate discussions with Mrs May later on.

"I'm also arranging to meet the prime minister next week again on a one-to-one basis," he added.

Labour has backed an extension of Brexit talks to find an alternative to the prime minister's deal which will command a majority in the Commons.

On Wednesday, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said Labour's plans were "not credible", and the party was asking for "things that are simply not on offer".


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
PDS suspends load shedding
CID Boss, 19 others promoted by Akufo-Addo
Celebrating a science hero: Prof. Eric Yirenkyi Danquah
Malta visa waiver for only diplomatic passports holders – Foreign Affairs Ministry


Mega discount online store Ghana expands its products range & introduce new retail shopping experience
Latest Stories

Salah ends drought as Liverpool go top
GIPC assures of speedy streamlining of Ghana's business regulations
Avicii's first posthumous track to drop next week
Police drops Nelly sex assault inquiry
Video: Stop reading meanings into my ‘Toto’ song – Edem
Video: I feel underrated – Edem after 10 years of doing music
Goldcorp shareholders approve Newmont’s $10bn takeover bid
Video: I’m not impressed with state of my pocket – Edem talks about cedi depreciation

MOST POPULAR
Benchmark value of import duties slashed by up to 50%
Winners at 2019 edition of the 3Music Awards
Photos: Shatta Wale shatters 2019 3Music Awards, bags 8 awards
Popular Nollywood actress dies after childbirth
Court orders arrest of popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda

LIFESTYLE
10 myths about sex that many adults still believe
ODD NEWS
This man was the only passenger on a Boeing 737 plane
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Students allegedly scammed Apple out of nearly $1m in iPhone replacements
OBITUARY
Madam Diana Darkua Dodoo
ELECTIONS
Hold leaders accountable for acts of their party militias- PPP